The Route of the Democratization of Public Procurement arrives in Santa Marta

The training will take place in the auditorium of the Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta, on June 27, 28 and 29.

The National Agency for Public Procurement – Colombia Compra Eficiente -, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta del Magdalena, is pleased to announce the arrival of the Route for the Democratization of Public Procurement in Santa Marta. This event aims to train and promote the effective and transparent management of public procurement in our territory.

The Route for the Democratization of Public Procurement is an initiative aimed at micro and small companies, businessmen, merchants, municipal administrations, purchasing entities, oversight bodies, control entities, citizens in general and journalists interested in strengthening their knowledge and skills in the field of public purchases. The event seeks to encourage the participation of all stakeholders involved in the public procurement process, promoting a culture of transparency and efficiency in said acquisitions.

It may interest you: Investigation begins against Colombia Compra Eficiente for hiring the influencer ‘Lalis’

The training will take place in the auditorium of the Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta, on June 27, 28 and 29. The first day, June 27, will be aimed at micro and small businesses, producers and suppliers in general. On June 28, it will focus on officials of public entities in the department of Magdalena. Finally, on June 29, observers, citizens, journalists, academics, control agencies and the general public are invited to participate. Hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

During these three days, public procurement experts from Colombia Compra Eficiente will share their knowledge and experiences with the aim of promoting strategic, innovative, environmentally sustainable and socially just purchasing practices.

You may be interested in: Prosecutor’s Office qualifies as “contrary to the purposes of transparency” project ‘Colombia Compra Eficiente’

“The Route for the Democratization of Public Procurement in Santa Marta represents a unique opportunity to strengthen the management of public procurement in our region. We are committed to promoting transparency and efficiency in contracting processes, and through this training, we seek to empower the participants, especially the actors of the Popular Economy, so that they can become providers of the State. Additionally, so that the different entities can effectively manage public resources and promote economic and social development”, stated Stalin Ballesteros, director of the National Agency for Public Procurement – Colombia Compra Eficiente.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

