The Royal Army bid farewell to the Confederation Cup, despite the victory over USMA

Electronic flag – Rabat The FAR was eliminated from the Confederation Cup of African Football, despite its victory over its guest, USM Alger, by three goals to two, in the match that brought them together, today, Sunday, on the grounds of the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat, in the quarter-final second leg.

The royal army was defeated in the first leg by two goals to nothing.

The goals of the Royal Army were scored by Osama Shita by mistake against his own goal (D9), Edilson Burgess (D60), and Mohamed Rabih Harimat (D90 + 7 z).

While the goals of the Union of the Capital were scored by Saadi Al-Radwani (D12) and Khaled Boslio (D78).

After this qualification, the USM Algiers team will meet in the semi-finals its Ivorian counterpart ASEC Mimosas, who in turn defeated the Tunisian Monastiri Union.