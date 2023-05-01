Home » The Royal Army bid farewell to the Confederation Cup, despite the victory over USMA
News

The Royal Army bid farewell to the Confederation Cup, despite the victory over USMA

by admin
The Royal Army bid farewell to the Confederation Cup, despite the victory over USMA
Electronic flag – Rabat

The FAR was eliminated from the Confederation Cup of African Football, despite its victory over its guest, USM Alger, by three goals to two, in the match that brought them together, today, Sunday, on the grounds of the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat, in the quarter-final second leg.

The royal army was defeated in the first leg by two goals to nothing.

The goals of the Royal Army were scored by Osama Shita by mistake against his own goal (D9), Edilson Burgess (D60), and Mohamed Rabih Harimat (D90 + 7 z).

While the goals of the Union of the Capital were scored by Saadi Al-Radwani (D12) and Khaled Boslio (D78).

After this qualification, the USM Algiers team will meet in the semi-finals its Ivorian counterpart ASEC Mimosas, who in turn defeated the Tunisian Monastiri Union.

See also  Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller tell a scene of Maria and love (Video)

You may also like

The Khartoum state government extends the Eid al-Fitr...

The party of the Inter-company Games is lived

Shoe chain Reno also files for bankruptcy in...

Office of the President “I will not hesitate...

Evidence involving the alleged abuse of a girl

Concentrate on the new journey of building a...

May 1st liveblog

A bus crash kills 18 tourists in Mexico

This is how the return and peak plan...

Depot and buses broken up

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy