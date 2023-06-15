The Royal Army is close to the title, and Wydad is lagging behind

Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor The FAR team advanced a step from the title after defeating its guest, Olympique Khouribga, with a goal without a response, in the match that brought them together, this evening, Wednesday, on the floor of the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat, in the drawing of the 27th round of the professional national championship for first division football clubs.

The goal of the Royal Army was scored by the player Reda Selim (D55 DG).

With this result, the military team continued to top the championship standings with 60 points, extending the difference from Wydad by 3 points, while Olympique Khouribga’s balance froze at 22 points in last place.

As for the Wydad Athletic Club, the direct chaser of the Royal Army, it returned with a disappointing draw from Hassania Agadir Square (0-0).

Following this result, the Red Team ranked second with 57 points, while Fares Ghazala Sous came in tenth place with 32 points.

As for the lower-ranking teams, Ittihad Tangier tied outside its field with Ittihad Atwarka with two goals for the same, in the match that brought them together on the grounds of the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The goals of Ittihad Atwarka were scored by Amin Zahzouh (D 10) and Ahmed Al-Khalj (D 64 z), while the goals of Ittihad Tangiers were scored by Sufyan Al-Moden (D 5 and 27).

After this match, the representative of the city of Al-Boughaz occupied the penultimate position with 23 points, ahead of Olympique Khouribga with one point, while Ittihad Atwarka came in ninth place with 33 points.

Here are the full results of the 27th session:

Maghreb Tetouan – Youth Sports Salmi 1-2

Olympique Safi – Al-Fateh Sports Club 0-1

Chabab Mohammedia – Maghreb Sportive El Fez 3-0

Royal Army – Olympique Khouribga 1-0

Ittihad Touarka – Ittihad Tanger 2-2

New Hassan Defense – MC Oujda 0-1

Raja Athletic – Renaissance Berkane 2-1

Hassania Agadir – Wydad Athletic Club 0-0