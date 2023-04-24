The Royal Army loses from USM with a clean double

Electronic flag – Rabat The FAR team suffered a severe loss at the hands of its host, USMA Algiers, 2-0, on Sunday, in the “Maghreb Summit” at the “5 July” stadium in Algiers, for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the African Confederation Cup.

The goals of the meeting carried the signatures of Saadi Al-Radwani (44) and Zinedine Belaid (63).

The two teams will meet again next Sunday in the capital, Rabat, where the Moroccan league leader hopes to remedy the situation in his quest for the fourth successive title for Moroccan clubs in the competition, and the second in its history after 2005.

Al-Zaeem started pressing as he tried to surprise the host team through Hamza Ekman, who shot into the side netting (2), and USM player Ayman Mahyous responded with a shot next to the right post (4).

The Algerian team was able to control the course gradually, and the military team retreated to its area, relying on quick rebounds, which were dangerous, especially when Ahmed Hammoudan hit with force, and the Algerian goalkeeper, Osama Bin Bout, pushed him to a corner (26).

Botswana Tomisanf Oriboni was alone, but he failed to pass goalkeeper Ayoub Lakrd (29).

Before the end of the first half, Ibrahim Bin Zaza took a corner kick and crossed it in front of the army goal, so Zakaria Fati made a mistake in banishing it, so she prepared in front of Al-Saadi Al-Radwani, so he followed it strong into the net (44).

The Moroccan team pressed hard in the second half, fiercely attacking goalkeeper Ben Bout, who blocked Reda Selim’s shot with his fists from a direct free kick (56).

The owners of the land relied on the rebounds, and Abd al-Rahman Meziane sent a cross ball, which the goalkeeper sent to Kurd with his fingertips to a corner. Ibrahim Benzaza played it, so Zinedine Belaid slipped from behind and turned it with his head into the heart of the goal (63).

The team of French coach Fernando da Cruz pressed after the goal, seeking to reduce the difference, but the Algerian defense, and the substitutions of coach Abdelhak Benchikha, contributed to keeping the superiority as it was until the end.

The Royal Army will lose one of its prominent players, Reda Selim, in the second leg at Moulay Abdallah Stadium, after receiving a direct red card for kicking Mahyous without a ball (90 + 11).