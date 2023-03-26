Electronic flag – Rabat The Disciplinary Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to consider the Egyptian team Future as a winner in its match against its host, Askou Kara, of Togo, in the first round of the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

The match, which was held in Group C of the Confederation Cup in Togo on February 12, ended in a 1-1 draw between the two teams.

The only representative of Morocco in the Confederation Cup is the Royal Army team in the same group, accompanied by the Egyptian duo Pyramids and Future and the Togolese Asco Kara team.

Future Club filed a complaint with CAF during the past few days, during which it demanded, as a winner in the match against Asco Kara, because of the participation of the player Kanjivi Choshushi with the Togolese team, and he is suspended and not entitled to participate.

Today, Sunday, the CAF Disciplinary Committee decided to impose a fine on the Togolese Asco Kara team of $10,000, with the Egyptian Future team considered the winner of the match.

After this decision, things changed completely in the third group of the Confederation Cup, as the Future team topped the standings after its score rose to 10 points, outperforming the Royal Moroccan Army, which fell to second place with 10 points as well, while the Egyptian Pyramids team ranks third with 8 points. Points, then Togolese Askou Kara in fourth and final place without points, one round before the end of the group stage.

In the sixth and final round of the group stage, the FAR will visit the Asco Kara team in Togo, while Pyramids will meet Future in Cairo.