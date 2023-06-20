The Royal Army misses the opportunity to win the title and decide in the next round

Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor

The Royal Army team missed the opportunity to win the title after it drew 0-0 with its guest Raja Athletic, in the match that brought them together, this evening, Tuesday, on the grounds of the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat, in the drawing of the 29th round of the national professional championship for first-division football clubs.

With this result, the military team continued to top the championship standings with 64 points, while Al-Khader ranked fifth with 41 points, thus postponing the championship title to the last round.

As for the Wydad Athletic Club, the direct chaser of the Royal Army, it defeated its guest, Al-Shabab Al-Sport, Al-Salmi, by three goals to one, thus maintaining its hopes of retaining the title if the Royal Army falters in the next round.

Following this result, the Red Castle team remained in second place with 63 points, while Al-Salmi Sports Youth came in eighth place with 36 points.

On the other hand, the Defense Hassani El Jadidi and Olympique Khouribga teams officially bid farewell to the first division, after they occupied, respectively, the 16th and 15th place in the championship standings.

Olympique Khouribga was defeated by Olympique de Safi with a goal without a response, in the match that brought them together today on the grounds of the Green March stadium in Safi.

Olympique Safi Saad El Morsali scored the goal in the 90th minute.

For its part, the new team tied with its guest, Nahdet Berkane, without goals.

As for Ittihad Tangier, which was defeated in 16 matches this season compared to 8 victories, it ensured its survival in the first-division clubs, after its victory over Shabab Al-Muhammadiyah with two goals to one.

MC Oujda also succeeded in remaining among the clubs of the senior division, despite its defeat away from the field against Ittihad Atwarka (1-3).

*Results:

Defense Hassani El Jadidi – Nahdet Berkane: (0-0)

Royal Army – Raja Athletic: (0-0)

Hassania Agadir – Morocco Fez: (still running 2-0).

Maghreb Tetouan – Conquest Rabat: (1-1)

Olympic Safi – Olympic Khouribga: (1-0)

Mohammedia Youth – Ittihad Tangier: (1-2)

Ittihad Atwarka – Mouloudia Oujdia: (3-1)

Wydad Athletic Club – Al-Shabab Al-Salmi Club: (3-1)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

