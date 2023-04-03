Home News The Royal Army secures the lead, despite its 1-1 draw with Asco Cara
News

The Royal Army secures the lead, despite its 1-1 draw with Asco Cara

by admin
The Royal Army secures the lead, despite its 1-1 draw with Asco Cara
Electronic flag – Rabat

The FAR tied with its Togolese host Askokara, 1-1, in the match that brought them together today, Sunday, on the grounds of the Kegi Blume Stadium, in the sixth round of Group C competitions within the group stage.

The goal was scored by Asco Kara Justin Yere (D24), while the FAR equalized Denny Burgess (D40).

For the same group, Pyramids defeated its guest, Future, with two goals to one.

After this tie, the FAR team ranked first with 11 points, ahead of Pyramids (11 points), Future (10 points) and Asco Kara (1 point).

