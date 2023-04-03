Electronic flag – Rabat The FAR tied with its Togolese host Askokara, 1-1, in the match that brought them together today, Sunday, on the grounds of the Kegi Blume Stadium, in the sixth round of Group C competitions within the group stage.

The goal was scored by Asco Kara Justin Yere (D24), while the FAR equalized Denny Burgess (D40).

For the same group, Pyramids defeated its guest, Future, with two goals to one.

After this tie, the FAR team ranked first with 11 points, ahead of Pyramids (11 points), Future (10 points) and Asco Kara (1 point).