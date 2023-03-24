Hesport – Hamza Ishtewi

Zakaria Fati, striker of the Royal Army Football Club, confirmed that his team is focusing on all matches during the current football season, whether it is related to local or continental confrontations, after the “leader” guaranteed his qualification to the quarter-finals of the African Confederation Cup, with his ascension to the throne. league so far.

Fati said, in a statement to “Hesport”, “We are in an important period of the season, and we have not achieved anything yet. The leader is accustomed to achieving positive results throughout history, despite the recent void stage, and we are required to focus on all matches and not miss any opportunity.

The same spokesman added: “We have a good team, technical, administrative and medical staff with a great deal of responsibility, as well as our broad fans; Everyone is very focused on all matches, with the aim of achieving titles this season, and why not write down history locally and continually. We also know that the task is not easy.

Fati continued his speech, saying: “As soon as the final whistle blows for each match, we forget it and start thinking about the next match, because the season is long, and the opponents know the value of the Royal Army, and they attend strongly. That’s why we have to discuss one game with another, and that’s what we’re doing. Thanks to our huge audience for their support.”

It is worth noting that the Royal Army presents “big matches” during the current football season, both locally and continually, and aims to restore the club’s glories by achieving new titles.