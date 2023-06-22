The Royal Guard sweeps the National Military Championship for team sports for the year 2023

The curtain fell, this evening, Thursday, at the Sports Center of the Royal Armed Forces in the city of Sale, on the activities of the National Military Championship for Team Sports for the year 2023, organized by the Sports Center of the Royal Armed Forces, where the Royal Guard teams won the championship in the three sports.

The Royal Guard teams took control of the tournament in volleyball, basketball and football, after the Royal Guard team defeated its counterpart, the 1st Paratroopers Brigade, with two goals without a response.

The final football match of the tournament witnessed a great club between the two teams, amidst the encouragement of the present crowd, who supported the players throughout the stages of the final match.

The same tournament, which was organized under the supervision of the General Directorate of Military Sports, in coordination with the military garrison of Rabat-Salé, during the period from 9 to 23 June, witnessed the participation of 731 participants, and 31 referees contributed to framing its matches.

The championship also witnessed strong competition among 24 participating units, including 3 units each of the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and Royal Gendarmerie, in addition to 15 units of the Land Forces.

After the final of the football competition, which crowned the Royal Guard as a champion, a ceremony was organized to distribute medals and prizes to the teams winning the first three places in each category. weather.

In the volleyball tournament, which was also won by the Royal Guard, the Sports Center of the Royal Armed Forces won the second rank, while the 1st Brigade of Parachute Infantry came in third place.

As for the basketball tournament, the First Brigade of Paratroopers came in second place, followed by the Sports Center of the Royal Armed Forces, while the Royal Guard won first place in the tournament.

The demonstration was known for organizing an award ceremony for the participants in the three categories of the tournament, which was chaired by the delegated commander of the Rabat-Salé military garrison, Major General Abdallah Boutaleb, along with a number of military and civilian officials.

