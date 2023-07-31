The royal speech on the occasion of the twenty-fourth anniversary of His Majesty’s ascension to the throne of his ancestors

Saturday, July 29, 2023

His Majesty the King addresses the nation on the occasion of the Throne Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, addressed this evening, Saturday, a speech to his loyal people on the occasion of the glorious Throne Day, which marks the twenty-fourth anniversary of His Majesty’s ascension to the throne of his venerable ancestors.

The following is the text of the royal speech:

Praise be to God, and prayers and peace be upon our Master, the Messenger of God, his family, and his companions. My dear people, God Almighty has blessed our country with permanent cohesion and spontaneous response between the throne and the people.

This enabled Morocco to establish a nation-state, rooted in the depths of history.

And we praise Him, the Most High, for the help and success He has bestowed upon us. Where we were able to achieve many achievements, and to face difficulties and challenges.

Moroccans are known, praise be to God, for their qualities of honesty and optimism, tolerance and openness, and pride in their ancient traditions and unified national identity.

Moroccans are known in particular for their seriousness and dedication to work.

Today, when our development path has reached a degree of progress and maturity, we need this seriousness to take it to a new stage and open broader horizons of reforms and major projects that Moroccans deserve.

my dear people,

What we call for is not an empty slogan or a mere face value. Rather, it is an integrated concept that includes a set of practical principles and human values.

The more serious our motivation, the more we will succeed in overcoming difficulties and raising challenges.

Moroccan youth, when conditions are available to them, and they are armed with seriousness and the spirit of patriotism, always dazzle the world with great and unprecedented achievements, such as those achieved by the national team in the World Cup.

Our sons, with the testimony of everyone, nationally and internationally, presented the most beautiful images of patriotism, unity and family and popular cohesion, and they aroused feelings of pride and honor, for us and for all components of the Moroccan people.

It is the same spirit that was behind our decision to submit a joint nomination file, with our friends in Spain and Portugal, to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which we aspire and work to be historic, on all levels.

It is an unprecedented candidacy that brings together two continents and two civilizations, Africa and Europe, and unites the two shores of the Mediterranean, and carries the aspirations and aspirations of the peoples of the region, for more cooperation, communication and understanding.

The seriousness is also evident in the field of creativity and innovation, which characterizes Moroccan youth, in various fields.

I particularly commend here the production of the first homemade Moroccan car, with national competencies and Moroccan funding, as well as the presentation of the first hydrogen-powered car model, developed by a young Moroccan.

These are projects that confirm Moroccan genius and confidence in the energies and capabilities of our youth, encourage them to more diligence and innovation, reinforce the “Made in Morocco” brand, and strengthen our country’s position as a destination for productive investment.

Seriousness is also embodied when it comes to the issue of our territorial integrity.

It is this seriousness and legitimacy that resulted in successive recognitions of Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces. The latest is the recognition of the State of Israel, the opening of consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla, and the growing support for the autonomy initiative.

With the same seriousness and firmness, we affirm Morocco’s firm position regarding the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish their independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital. To ensure security and stability for all the peoples of the region.

And seriousness must remain our doctrine in life and work, and it should include all fields:

Seriousness in political, administrative and judicial life: through citizen service, selection of qualified competencies, giving priority to the higher interests of the country and citizens, and rising above bidding and narrow calculations.

In the social field, especially the health, education, employment and housing sectors.

The seriousness that we want also concerns the economic actors, the investment, production and business sectors.

And seriousness as an integrated approach requires linking the practice of responsibility with accountability, and spreading the values ​​of governance, work, entitlement and equal opportunities.

my dear people,

The repercussions of the crisis that the world is experiencing, and the successive years of drought, at the national level, have contributed to the high cost of living and the slowdown in economic growth.

Therefore, we directed the government to take the necessary measures, in order to mitigate its negative effects on the social groups and sectors most affected, and to ensure that the markets are provided with the necessary products.

Today, with the emergence of some signs of a gradual decline in inflationary pressures at the global level, we are in dire need of seriousness, spreading confidence, and investing in new opportunities to enhance the resilience and recovery of the national economy.

In this regard, we launched the green investment project of the OCP, and accelerated the course of the renewable energy sector.

Following the meeting that we chaired in this regard, the government prepared the “Moroccan Offer” project in the field of green hydrogen.

We call upon them to expedite its downloading, with the necessary quality, in a way that guarantees the appreciation of the qualifications that our country abounds in, and responds to the projects of global investors in this promising field.

And as a continuation of the social protection workshops, we await the start, at the end of this year, as scheduled, of granting social compensation for the benefit of the targeted families.

We hope that this direct income will contribute to improving the living conditions of millions of families and children whose suffering we feel.

This step, God willing, will constitute a fundamental pillar in our development and social model to preserve the dignity of citizens in all its dimensions.

As for the management of water resources, which requires more seriousness and vigilance, we have been keen to formulate the National Water Program for the period 2020-2027.

We call for careful tracking of all stages of its implementation, stressing that we will not tolerate any form of mismanagement and mismanagement, and the chaotic and irresponsible use of water.

my dear people,

In light of what the world knows, of a shake-up in the system of values ​​and references, and the overlapping of many crises, we are in dire need of clinging to seriousness, in its original Moroccan meaning:

First: In adhering to religious and national values, and to our immortal slogan: God – the homeland – the king;

– Second: in clinging to the national and territorial unity of the country;

Third: Maintaining social and family ties for the sake of a solid and cohesive society.

Fourth: In continuing our development path, in order to achieve economic progress, and to promote social and spatial justice.

my dear people,

Our work to serve our people is not limited only to internal issues, but we are also keen to establish strong relations with brotherly and friendly countries, especially neighboring countries.

During the recent months, many people are wondering about the relations between Morocco and Algeria; They are stable relations, and we look forward to being better.

In this regard, we reaffirm to our Algerian brothers, the leadership and the people, that Morocco will never be the source of any evil or ill; Likewise, the great importance we attach to the bonds of love and friendship, exchange and communication between our two peoples.

We ask God Almighty for things to return to normal, and for the borders between our two countries and peoples, the two brotherly neighbors, to be opened.

my dear people,

We seize this occasion to pay tribute and appreciation to all components of our Royal Armed Forces, National Security, Royal Gendarmerie, Auxiliary Forces, and Civil Protection for their constant enlistment, under our leadership, to defend the unity, security and stability of the country.

We also pray to God Almighty for mercy, forgiveness, and contentment for the righteous martyrs of Morocco, foremost among whom is our blessed grandfather and father, His Majesty Kings Mohammed V and Hassan II, may God honor their resting place.

And holding the conclusion, the Almighty said: “Indeed, those who believe and do righteous deeds, We do not waste the reward of the best deed.” Great truth of God.

Peace be upon you and the mercy of God be upon you “.

And with July 29, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

