News

by admin
The Russian court put it on Stalin. Although Navalny is already in prison, he was sentenced to another 19 years

Even before the verdict was announced for the most prominent critic of the Russian president, Alexei Navalny said that he was facing a decision similar to that of the Stalinist era. And he was not wrong.

The 47-year-old opposition leader was sentenced to 19 years for extremism. He is already serving another sentence in prison. Previously for alleged financial fraud, now for creating an extremist community, by which the Moscow court meant his Foundation for the fight against corruption. It was she who exposed a number of corruption schemes in the highest Russian politics.

“Russia is wallowing either in a pool of mud or blood. With bones broken, a poor population robbed, while around him lie tens of thousands dead in the stupidest and most senseless war of the 21st century. But sooner or later, of course, he will rise again,” Navalny said in his last words, published by his associates.

Navalny was arrested immediately after returning to Russia in 2021. Photo – TASR/AP

Navalny has been in prison since January 2021. He was arrested immediately after his voluntary return from Germany, where he was cured of poisoning with the novitiate, which was poisoned by agents of the Russian FSB secret service. This was followed by a nine-year prison sentence for alleged fraud.

Then why was he sentenced again and to such a high sentence?

Putin’s warning to others

“Although Navalny has disappeared from the information field for the average Russian, it is all too clear that this is not the case for liberal-minded Russians,” Russian political scientist Andrey Kolesnikov told Denník N.

See also  Valditara in L'Aquila, Marsilio: "There has been a change of pace in the reconstruction of institutions"

“Navalny is present on social networks, he remains Putin’s main enemy. He and other enemies of the regime such as Vladimir Kara-Murza will remain in prison until

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

