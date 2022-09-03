02 September 2022 12:41

Even in normal times, the Russian economy is as transparent as a Siberian blizzard. And these are not normal times. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and Rosstat, the national statistical institute, have stopped publishing data on everything from trade to investment. Many question the reliability of the data they keep on

to emerge. Investment banks, which no longer provide advice on Russian companies to their clients, have downsized their research activities. Multilateral organizations have withdrawn economists from the country.

In the blizzard, a furious debate broke out on the state of the Russian economy. A recent article by five Yale University researchers argues that the withdrawal of Western companies, coupled with sanctions, is paralyzing it. The signs of well-being are only illusions. “The statistics selected by Putin are being heralded in the media and used by well-meaning but superficial experts to construct predictions that are overly and unrealistically favorable to the Kremlin,” the researchers argue. Others are less pessimistic. “The economy is not collapsing,” wrote Chris Weafer, a respected Russian observer, in a recent article. But where is the truth?

Towards the recession

After Russia invaded Ukraine, its economy is in free fall. The ruble has lost over a quarter of its value against the dollar. The stock market collapsed, forcing supervisory authorities to suspend transactions. While their governments were imposing sanctions, hundreds of Western companies left Russia or promised to do so. Within a month, analysts had revised down their forecasts for Russian GDP in 2022 from a 2.5 percent growth to a drop of nearly 10 percent. Some have been even more catastrophic. “Experts predict that Russia’s GDP will collapse by 15 percent in 2022, wiping out the last fifteen years of economic growth,” the White House said. Everyone agrees that the country is still suffering. Massive interest rate hikes in the spring, designed to stabilize the collapse of the ruble, coupled with the withdrawal of foreign companies, pushed the country into recession.

According to official data, in the second quarter, GDP fell by 4 percent on an annual basis. Many of the three hundred Russian cities that rely on a single industrial sector, hit by the sanctions, are in full recession. Many people, especially among the more educated, have fled, while others are moving their resources out of the country. In the first quarter of 2022, according to the latest available data, foreigners took direct investments worth 15 billion dollars away from the country, most likely the worst ever recorded. In May 2022, the dollar value of Russian remittances in Georgia was strangely ten times higher than the previous year.

Better than expected

But an analysis by The Economist, based on a wide range of sources, suggests that the Russian economy is doing better than predicted by even the most optimistic estimates, as hydrocarbon sales fueled a record current account surplus. Take for example Goldman Sachs’ current activity indicator, a real-time measure of economic growth. In March and April this index declined dramatically, perhaps on a scale comparable to that of the global financial crisis of 2007-2009 or the invasion of Ukraine in 2014. But it recovered in the following months. Other indicators also suggest a recession, but not deep, at least by Russian standards. According to JPMorgan Chase, industrial production fell by 1.8 percent in June compared to the previous year.

A tertiary sector growth index, compiled by sending questionnaires to managers, reveals a smaller decline than in previous crises. Electricity consumption, after an initial decline, seems to be growing again. The number of rail freight, an indicator of the demand for freight, is holding up. Meanwhile, inflation is falling. From the beginning of 2022 to the end of May, consumer prices increased by around 10 percent. The devaluation of the ruble made imports more expensive and the withdrawal of Western companies reduced supply. But according to Rosstat, prices are now falling. An independent source, published by the consultancy State street global markets and the data firm PriceStats, shows similar trends derived from online prices. CBR says it is more concerned about the collapse of prices than inflation.