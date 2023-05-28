The Russians want to influence the elections in favor of Smer, the constitutional officials received a message about it, Naď declared

[Vojna zásadne mení životy i významy slov. Spoznajte ich v novej knihe Slovník vojny.]

The highest constitutional officials received intelligence information that the Russians are trying to influence early parliamentary elections in favor of Smer. Former Minister of Defense Jaroslav Naď (elected for OĽaNO, today in the Democrats’ party) announced this in the Na telo show with Michal Kovačič.

Naď was asked by the moderator of the political debate whether he is concerned that the elections, which will be held on September 30, could be manipulated.

The last few