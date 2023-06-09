The ‘sablazo’ of Carlos Antonio Vélez to a player of Millionaires
The goalkeeper of Millonarios, Álvaro Montero has become, with the passing of the matches, a fundamental piece of the scheme of the technical director, Alberto Gamero. The level of the goalkeeper has meant being called up to the Colombian National Team for the next FIFA dates in which they will face two teams in a friendly. However, the number one has upset the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez with his attitude.
“Is the goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team funny? A minute of seriousness doesn’t cost anything, even more so in front of the photographers and the public (horrible, although many find it “nice and unimportant”),” the sports journalist tweeted.
Why bother Carlos Antonio Vélez?
The goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team has recently been criticized for attitudes prior to his team’s matches in the Colombian league. Precisely in the protocol acts, in which the player jokingly performs obscene acts towards his teammates while they pose in the team photograph. He usually approaches the teammate in front of him, in the usual positions in which the first row always crouch so as not to cover those in the second.
The images have become customary in the matches of the ambassador team, however, they have also generated disgust, such as the one exposed by the journalist. According to some fans, this has become a cabal before the games, however, this is contradicted in the last match the club played, as they lost 2-0 with América from Brazil for the Copa Sudamericana.
“His victims”, recently, have been Leonardo Castro, Steven Venga, Beckham David Castro and the captain David Macalister Silva, who laughed and took the goalkeeper’s joke in the best way.