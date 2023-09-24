The Sablog road in Guamote was paved

MANAGEMENT

The Provincial Decentralized Autonomous Government of Chimborazo intervened at the paving level in the community of Sablog, belonging to the Guamote canton, with the aim of improving vehicular and pedestrian mobility.

From the prefecture of Chimborazo, maintenance and road repair promises are beginning to be fulfilled.

This 4.8 km road with a width of 7.60 cm will benefit the communities of Sablog Grande and Sablog Central to improve production, commerce and the quality of life of the people of Chimborac. Leonardo Erazo, Inspector of the provincial institution, indicated that within a contracting process, technical specifications are met, which, during the visit of each work, are verified.

Manuel Guzñay, user of the Sablog Santa Rosa community, mentioned the importance of having a road in better conditions. “This is such a great benefit that we have never been able to have, for many years. Thanks to God and the prefect, today we are seeing this great work that will be useful for those of us who travel to Guamote and other areas.”

On the other hand, Nancy Rocío, beneficiary, expressed her satisfaction regarding the improvement of the road, stating that this initiative has a positive impact on the entire community. “This road benefits everyone, both farmers and ranchers, since it facilitates the transportation of our products and prevents wear and tear on vehicles. Before, the road was just ballasted, but now it is much better.” These road works are important for the development of towns and communities, since they facilitate commerce and production, moving towards the transformation of the province into a region with paved roads. Furthermore, it is expected that this road work can be delivered in 40 calendar days.