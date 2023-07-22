The sacred beauty of a planet to be saved – Venice

Rita Sabo, Sacred Planet exhibition at Marciana National Library, Venice | Courtesy © Marco Ferri & RS Art Gmbh

Venezia – A large sculpture stands out at the entrance to the Renaissance room of the Sansoviniana Library on the first floor of the Napoleonic Wing in Piazza San Marco. A large sphere, whose vertices of an imaginary star symbolically correspond to four directing lines which are also lines of force that gather around the material that gives shape to this magical composition. AND’ Sacred Planet name of this large sculpture and at the same time the title of the exhibition that the artist Rita Sabo brings to Venice on the occasion of Architecture Biennial which in these days animates the Serenissima and for a few more hours it is possible to visit the Marciana National Library.



A Rita Sabo, a Caucasian artist who grew up between Jerusalem, Switzerland and London, but who made Austria and Vienna her chosen places, Venice seemed the natural destination to bring this important monographic exhibition that has the theme of planet Earth and environmental sustainability at its centre. “These are topics that we all have to deal with and worry about – explained the young artist – and to which I wanted to give a concrete representation through my large canvases and this sculpture. The Earth, the planet we live on, is sacred, untouchable. Sacred as a place of interconnection, of exchange, of natural and synesthetic synthesis of elements that are part of nature, engine of the world and universal actor of a regenerative power of which we are all participants and responsible”. The title of the exhibition, not surprisingly, takes its cue from a famous documentary made twenty years ago by Disney and which in the original version narrated by the voice of Robert Redford awakened the artist’s fantastic imagination when she was a child who has now decided to take these themes of primary importance back into her own hands.

In his visual language, Rita Sabo raised multilingual, she appropriates the meaning of ancient symbols in today’s context. In her works she grants these geometric representations a new interpretation and an actualization that give life to a new symbolic lexicon where mystical and religious signs of the past find a modern and future-oriented elaboration.

Rita Sabo, Mirage, 2023, Sacred Planet exhibition at Biblioteca Nazionale Marciana, Venezia | Courtesy © the Artist & RS Art Gmbh

The rooms of the great historic Venetian library, which house works by Titian, Tintoretto, Veronesefor a few more hours they will be a place of dialogue and comparison where Sabo brings her story about this Sacred planetspace in which the kaleidoscopic and colorful works of this artist can be interpreted as an appeal to the public of visitors and therefore to all of us to respect this fragile ecosystem. An invitation to protect it from exploitation, pollution and any form of abuse that could compromise its perfect beauty.

Sacred Planet is an exhibition curated by Manfred Moller and promoted and organized byArt in Public Association Of Dirk Geuer, which offers an extraordinary selection of 11 large format paintingsto which is added a suggestive sculpture representing the “planet” which gives the title to the entire exhibition.

Rita Sabo, Cosmogony2023, Sacred Planet exhibition at Marciana National Library, Venice | Courtesy © the Artist & RS Art Gmbh

L’Art in Public Association pursues only non-profit and charitable projects, promoting art and culture in Germany and in the world, supporting the development of international initiatives that promote tolerance in all cultural areas and supporting the idea of ​​knowledge as an engine of international change. The goal of the association is to create a tool for the promotion of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)which on 25 September 2015 were ratified by 193 governments at the United Nations Summit on Sustainable Development of Agenda 2030. Under the leadership of the founder Dirk Geuer, the association is also dedicated to promoting important restoration works of works of art, the existence of which would be jeopardized without these care.

“Making illustrious artists and their arts visible in renowned museums – he explained Dirk Geuer, head of the Associazione l’Arte in Pubblico and of the exhibition project – is my ambition and my deepest passion. In all of this, personal and trusting contact with the artists is the most important prerequisite for me”.

Sacred Planet is open to the public from Saturday 24 June until 23 July 2023 in the Marciana National Library. After this quick passage in the Lagoon, the artist is already planning some further important initiatives for the next few months which could soon take shape once again in Italy, this time in Rome.

