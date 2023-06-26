Home » The sagging railway bridge in Dinslaken has to be demolished – Ruhr area – news
News

by admin
At the same time, the fire brigade and THW are on duty because of an oil film on the Emscher between Oberhausen and Dinslaken. Passers-by discovered it on Sunday and reported it to the authorities.

Oil probably leaked from damaged pipes

The State Environment Agency issued an environmental alert on Sunday. According to initial findings, the oil comes from old, damaged pipes from a company in Oberhausen. Whether it was released by the flood is now being determined.

It is not yet clear how much oil is involved. In order to prevent the pollutants from getting into the Rhine, THW and the fire brigade are on site with several mobile oil barriers.

