Home News The sale of the Posti street apartment failed
News

The sale of the Posti street apartment failed

by admin
The sale of the Posti street apartment failed

Haapsalu city government sold an apartment at the intersection of Posti and Uue streets. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Haapsalu city government sold an apartment at the intersection of Posti and Uue streets. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

At the end of January, Haapsalu city government found a buyer for the apartment located at the intersection of osta.ee Posti and Uue Street in the auction environment, but the deal was not concluded because the buyer did not sign a purchase and sale agreement.

“I don’t remember anything like this happening before,” said Haapsalu Deputy Mayor Innar Mäesalu.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleThere is a children’s nature film festival in Lihula

See also  Directly hit the first day of national medical insurance negotiations: some representatives of pharmaceutical companies directly called "I'm so happy", and the new crown oral medicine has not yet been discussed Provider Times Weekly

You may also like

National Aquatic Center lights up to raise awareness...

The POLITEIA program arrives, Catalyst for Governors

Italian Cup Semi-finals First leg 2022/23 – Program...

Lifeguard intervention prevented the death of 29 hikers...

Captured for committing a robbery in rural area...

Ministry of Public Security: Short-distance trips in the...

Astronauts return to the moon after 52 years,...

The friezes of Aeneas return to Rome after...

Datawifi technology stands out in Latam

Casapound occupation, 11 sentences asked in Rome –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy