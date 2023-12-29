The salsa culture is lived in the Obrero neighborhood

The Cali Fair, recognized for its contagious energy and its devotion to salsa, experienced an exceptional milestone with the ‘Strengthening Cultural and Tourist Route of the Barrio Obrero’ project.

Supported by the District Tourism Secretariat and conceived by the community itself, this initiative stands as an emblematic event, taking more than 40 people, including locals and tourists, on a fascinating tour through the streets of the most emblematic salsa sector of the city. .

The Cultural and Tourist Route of the Barrio Obrero is presented as an unparalleled experience that fuses the rich history of Cali salsa with the essence of the neighborhood.

Participants immersed themselves in this unique journey, exploring seven places fundamental to salsa and the history of the Barrio Obrero: the Salsa Museum, Melassa Club, Pa’ Borojol, La Matraca, the monument to ‘Piper’ Pimienta, the Chorrito Antillano and La Nelly Teka.

The day was much more than a simple walk; It was an interactive journey that offered percussion classes, lessons on the history of salsa, and dance demonstrations at each stop.

Esbeydi Petatan, a visitor from Mexico, shared her enthusiasm: “It is my first time in Cali and we started it with this salsa tour; I really loved him. It was wonderful to feel the salsa and dance it. “I am fulfilling a dream.”

Jorge Luis Méndez, also from Mexico, did not skimp on his praise and encouraged everyone to discover Cali and the ‘Working Neighborhood Route’: “Everything is very beautiful here, the people are warm, I am very amazed. The truth is, I invite everyone to get to know the ‘branch of heaven’ and this fantastic route.”

Unmissable tourist destination

The project goes beyond highlighting the cultural importance of this corner of the city; It aims to transform it into an unmissable tourist destination.

Stefania Doglioni Vélez, Secretary of District Tourism, highlighted the importance of the project: “this project will change the face of the neighborhood with urban interventions, platforms and sculptures, so that tourists can get to know the space where salsa is born in Cali.”

The ambitious planned adaptations include interventions on 9,421 square meters and more than 50 properties, with an estimated budget of around $10 billion. Funding for this bold initiative is being sought through the Vice Ministry of Tourism.

During the ’66 Cali Fair’, the tour not only allowed locals and visitors to enjoy the Workers’ Neighborhood Route, but also offered an exclusive look at the planned urban interventions.

The fusion of the musical and dance tradition of salsa Cali with modern urban interventions promises to transform this neighborhood into a cultural and tourist reference point.

The Cultural and Tourist Route of the Barrio Obrero thus becomes a tangible testimony of the city’s devotion to salsa and its commitment to the preservation and promotion of its cultural heritage.

This project is not only a tourist tour; It is a bridge between the city’s past and future, an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the rich history and living tradition of Cali salsa.

The connection between the Barrio Obrero and salsa is inseparable; It is the cradle of this musical genre that has conquered hearts around the world.

The project not only highlights the importance of these emblematic places, such as the Salsa Museum and the monument to ‘Piper’ Pimienta, but also aims to preserve and strengthen the cultural identity of the neighborhood.

The planned urban interventions will not only beautify the environment, but will also offer visitors a more immersive and educational experience about salsa and its connection to the Barrio Obrero.

The Cultural and Tourist Route of the Barrio Obrero has not only captured attention during the Cali Fair; has left an indelible mark on the history of the Barrio Obrero and the cultural scene of Cali.

This initiative is not only an invitation to enjoy music and dance, but also to witness the transformation of a neighborhood, to be participants in the evolution of the cultural identity of a city.

