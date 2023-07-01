Home » The San Francisco neighborhood welcomes Fútbol con Valores
With the initiative of forming the first Paraguayan team of the Lif Internacional de Scholas Occurrentes, whose motto is “Football with Values”, the youth of the San Francisco de Asunción neighborhood, made a football demonstration to publicize what they learned during the training sessions, which began last may.

This type of action seeks to promote and create a culture of encounter, bringing young people closer to a significant education.

In addition to instructing in sports techniques, with this project they seek to “take care of the body and mind”, through a space for thought, where the young participants have the possibility of expressing themselves, sharing ideas, achievements and even concerns.

Some 200 young people and adolescents, whose ages range from 12 to 18, students from the San Francisco Technical College and the San Francisco School, are part of this project.

Training meetings are held three times a week with a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes each meeting. Mariela Cuevas, executive director of the aforementioned movement in Paraguay, stated that from Scholas they want to expand this initiative in other areas of the country, with strategic allies and with the support of key actors in society.

Scholas Occurrentes, an international organization of Pontifical Law approved and established by Pope Francis on August 13, 2013, has been operating in Paraguay since 2017, working with a program called Scholas Ciudadanías, based on its two development components: Arts and Sports.

A worldwide movement that was born to respond to the call to create and promote the culture of encounter, bringing together young people in an education that generates meaning.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

