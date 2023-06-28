The San Juan demands prompt installation of the bridge over the Iró river

This morning, June 27, members of the Iró River Bridge Committee and the Istmina-Condoto and Andagoya-Istmina highways held a protest march in the municipality of Istmina.

On April 10, 2023, two and a half months ago, the old metal structure of the bridge in La Encharcazón failed, cutting off the municipalities of Condoto, Río Iró, Nóvita and Medio San Juan. The cost of living has skyrocketed due to the transshipment of goods and there are many difficulties in transporting people, including people with serious health problems.

The governor of Chocó said that he had already sent the documents that had been requested to Bogotá and that he is upset because in the last week they have not even responded to him from Invías and the Risk Management Unit about the temporary solution with a new metal bridge and the Hiring a permanent concrete bridge.

After the march, which had the support of Istmina’s commerce and transportation, the members of the Committee for the Bridge of the Iró River and the Istmina-Condoto and Andagoya-Istmina roads met with the mayor of Istmina, who expressed his support in the just protest that affects the entire San Juan region.

“We continue in the fight and we reiterate the requests,” said one of the community leaders. The requests are the following:

1. Restoration of the Condoto-Istmina highway with the installation of the bridge over the Iró river.

2. Completion of the Istmina-Condoto pavement.

3. Istmina-Andagoya road termination.

4. Copy of the studies for the clearing of the Tolemaida bridge and its installation in the township of Encharcazón on the Iró river.

5. Copy of the declaration of manifest urgency of the government of the department of Chocó due to the disaster of the fall of the Iró river bridge.

6. Copy of the manifest urgency of the mayors immersed in the tragedy of the Irò river bridge that have calamity to the communities of the municipalities of: Condoto, Iró River, Medio San Juan, Novita and Sipí.

wombs, transport is paralyzed and trade is closed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

