A photographer and a young skier. Based on the applications received, the group leaders’ conference decided to award the San Martino 2022 prize to Mauro De Bettio and Mirko Bez.

Mauro De Bettio, born in Belluno in 1975, established freelance world photographer, winner of numerous international awards, tries to tell with his photographs the essence of a person portrayed in his environment. For him, photography represents a way of communicating the feelings and intimacy of what he sees, dedicating his life to the development of social projects and to the continuous awareness of human rights. Since 2021 he has created a foundation in Nairobi to help the city’s orphans living on the street by providing them with a daily meal.

Mirko Bez, born in 2004, resident in Belluno, attends the Ski College of Falcade to prepare for competitions included in the world ski circuit, in the youth level. He saved a skier submerged by an avalanche by digging with his hands, along with two other friends of him. It was an American tourist who would become a dad after a few weeks. Mirko did not hesitate a moment and, with the simplicity of a boy, with the quickness of spirit of him, he saved a person from death.

“The conference of group leaders”, comments the President of the city council, Luciano Bassi, “awarded the San Martino Prize 2022 to two citizens who have demonstrated, in their daily life, a spirit of service to others, generosity and altruism, becoming an example and stimulus for those who know them. The one, De Bettio, made his profession a reason for concrete help towards the least, raising his photographic art and his passion for the image to the high and concrete goal of supporting communities in difficulty and on the margins. In the same way, we considered worthy the heroic gesture of the young Bez who, in front of an avalanche, did not think twice about helping the overwhelmed skier, endangering his own life. The assignment, this year for the first time, of the double prize, senior and junior, is a source of satisfaction, demonstrating how many deserving and capable figures there are to give prestige to our city in the world ».

The award ceremony will take place on Friday 11 November at the Municipal Theater, as part of the anniversary of the patron saint San Martino.