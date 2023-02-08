The Santos of Brazil make official the arrival of Daniel Ruiz
The man from Bogotá, Daniel Ruiz, eclipsed with his good game and football level in the ranks of Millonarios, a team where he showed great potential that even led him to be called up by the Colombian National Team. The player won the love of the blue fans with his dribbling, dribbling and goals. However, the club recently confirmed his departure to soccer in Brazil.
Daniel Ruiz was received like a star by the historic Brazilian, Santos. Team where he played ‘O Rei’. “Bem-vindo, Daniel Ruiz!” published the team through their social networks, where they made their arrival official. The young Colombian 10 arrives on loan with a purchase option until the end of this year. The figure is over a million dollars, which the Brazilians paid for the Colombian jewel.
Bump! Al Hilal eliminates Flamengo from the Club World Cup
The Colombian has already spoken about his arrival, answering his first interview as an official Santos player. “A lot of motivation, very happy to take this step, go to work and achieve important things (…) I thank the Millonarios fans, they always supported me,” said Daniel Ruiz in a post that sports journalist Felipe Sierra shared on his account Twitter.
World Cup 2030: South America launched a candidacy for the World Cup
Three world cups on a stage, players and coaches champions of 1978, 1986 and 2022 and a shirt with the logo “Together 2030” gathered this Tuesday in Argentina authorities of this country, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile to relaunch the South American candidacy to organize the World Cup 2030.
On the premises of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), in Ezeiza (Buenos Aires province), the four countries held the first assembly of Together 2030 Corporationentity presented last November in Santiago de Chile and with which they seek to promote and develop the regional candidacy for the World Cup that year.
The inauguration in Argentina and the final in Montevideo Centennial Stadiumas a tribute to the 100th anniversary of that first final, are so far the only consensus details of a candidacy that has as a competitor that made up of Spain and Portugalcountries that recently invited Ukraine to join.
Read this complete news here.