The man from Bogotá, Daniel Ruiz, eclipsed with his good game and football level in the ranks of Millonarios, a team where he showed great potential that even led him to be called up by the Colombian National Team. The player won the love of the blue fans with his dribbling, dribbling and goals. However, the club recently confirmed his departure to soccer in Brazil.

Daniel Ruiz was received like a star by the historic Brazilian, Santos. Team where he played ‘O Rei’. “Bem-vindo, Daniel Ruiz!” published the team through their social networks, where they made their arrival official. The young Colombian 10 arrives on loan with a purchase option until the end of this year. The figure is over a million dollars, which the Brazilians paid for the Colombian jewel.

