Business Daily All Media News(Yewang/Altitude News reporter Huang Xiaoxia) On the morning of August 11, Sanya City held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia to report the latest situation. Sheng Yongjun, member of the Standing Committee of the Sanya Municipal Party Committee and executive vice mayor, introduced at a press conference that at present, the epidemic situation in Sanya is still in a high stage of development, and the prevention and control situation is complicated and severe. We will do everything possible to improve the efficiency of epidemic handling.

From 0:00 to 24:00 on August 10, there were 480 newly confirmed cases and 774 asymptomatic infections in Sanya City, all of which have been sent to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment, and the situation is stable. From 0:00 on August 1 to 24:00 on August 10, there were 1,690 confirmed cases in the city and 1,504 asymptomatic infections. According to the zoning and grading prevention and control requirements in the ninth edition of the national prevention and control plan, the expert group will further optimize and adjust the medium and high risk areas. From August 11, 2022, the number of high-risk areas will be adjusted to 88, and the number of medium-risk areas will be adjusted to 26.

In order to effectively cut off the transmission route of the virus and curb the development momentum of the epidemic as soon as possible, Sanya City continues to strictly follow the principle of “prevention first and screening later” to further strengthen community management. High-risk areas are physically isolated and clearly marked, and the closure and control measures of “staying at home, door-to-door service” are strictly implemented. The medium-risk area implements 24-hour guarding at the entrance and exit, and strictly implements the control measures of “people do not leave the area and pick up objects at different peaks”. Residents in low-risk areas do not go out for shopping and do not stay and gather in public places. Delivery personnel such as couriers and takeaways will implement contactless delivery to effectively reduce the flow of people and minimize the risk of the spread of the epidemic. During the city’s temporary silence, inspections will be strengthened to ensure that residents do not leave their homes, communities, hospitals, or villages, except in special circumstances such as emergency medical treatment. Further strengthen the management of personnel involved in epidemic prevention and control, emergency supply guarantee, volunteers, courier brothers, logistics supermarket distribution and other personnel, strictly implement epidemic prevention regulations, and cut off the circulation of social personnel.

Further strengthen community grid management, give full play to the roles of community cadres, grid leaders, grid members, and volunteers, be responsible for arranging the number of personnel in the region, establish personnel information ledgers, and ensure emergency supplies and emergency medical assistance. At the same time, it focuses on urging residents to strictly implement home isolation, health testing, cooperation with nucleic acid testing and epidemiological investigations.

At the same time, continue to integrate the National People’s Congress, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, as well as news supervision, social supervision and other forces to form a joint force of supervision and inspection. Strictly supervise and inspect the implementation of community (village) measures such as isolation control, on-duty duty, nucleic acid testing, emergency supply guarantee, emergency medical services, etc. Regulations give party discipline and government discipline sanctions. Those who do not cooperate with the relevant measures for epidemic prevention and control will be dealt with in accordance with the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases” and other laws and regulations.

While further strengthening community management, Sanya will also strengthen the protection of living materials. The first is to ensure sufficient reserves of important daily necessities through measures such as strengthening material reserves and supply through multiple channels, and smoothing and ensuring supply and distribution channels. The second is to establish a working mechanism for the direct supply and distribution of daily necessities, organize material supply companies to pair with communities (communities, villages), and adopt the method of “online ordering or contact group purchase + contactless distribution + grid-based precise supply guarantee”. Assure. Each district has also established a “point-to-point” procurement and distribution liaison mechanism with community grids as the unit, to get through the “last 100 meters” of materials delivery to households.

As of 4:00 on August 11, Sanya City organized 2,156 tourists who were stranded in Sanya due to the epidemic to return by 14 sorties. These returning tourists will strictly implement closed-loop management, nucleic acid testing and other measures in accordance with the requirements of epidemic prevention and control. After arriving at the return destination, they will also strictly abide by local epidemic prevention and control policies. For other stranded tourists who can leave the island after risk assessment, Sanya is stepping up the overall planning and orderly arrangement, and please wait patiently.

[Editor in charge: Fu Yueying]

