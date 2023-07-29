Home » The Saudi monarch and his crown prince condole the President of the UAE on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed
News

The Saudi monarch and his crown prince condole the President of the UAE on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

by admin
The Saudi monarch and his crown prince condole the President of the UAE on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

Prince Dr. Mansour bin Mutaib bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, conveyed the condolences and sympathy of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the death of His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This came during Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s reception of Prince Dr. Mansour bin Mutaib bin Abdulaziz, and Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Region, at the Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, calling upon the Almighty to bless him with the abundance of his forgiveness and pleasure and dwell him in his spacious gardens.

The reception was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the UAE, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Dakhil.

See also  Armed Forces waiting for the reclassification of criminal groups to terrorists – Diario La Hora

You may also like

Four captured for different crimes in Garzón, Huila

Xi Jinping “Development of North Korea-China relations regardless...

Millionaires, with a ‘renewed’ defense, face Alianza Petrolera

Environment Minister Lemke is looking for photographers and...

The manuscript celebration honors Beniben in Baghdad

Ronal Longa from Choco fell below 10 seconds...

64-year-old shoots five people, three dead

Survivors Testify in Trial of High School Shooter...

The President of Russia announces the signing of...

JEP will hold a hearing in Valledupar for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy