The Saudi monarch and his crown prince condole the President of the UAE on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

Prince Dr. Mansour bin Mutaib bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, conveyed the condolences and sympathy of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the death of His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This came during Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s reception of Prince Dr. Mansour bin Mutaib bin Abdulaziz, and Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Region, at the Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, calling upon the Almighty to bless him with the abundance of his forgiveness and pleasure and dwell him in his spacious gardens.

The reception was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the UAE, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Dakhil.

His Highness Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz conveys my condolences #Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Highness #Crown To His Highness the President of the United Arab Emirates on the death of His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pic.twitter.com/UH6b7wfm0f – Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@KSAMOFA) July 28, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

