Saudi Prince Fahd Bin Mansoor Al Saud has said while inaugurating the $10 million Saudi Pakistan Tech House in Islamabad on Monday, “We will create more than 1,000 job opportunities.”

Prince Fahad bin Mansoor Al Saud, the patron of the project, said at a ceremony held in Islamabad, “It is an honor for me to announce the launch of the Saudi Pakistan Tech House.”

Saudi Prince Fahd Bin Mansoor Al Saud said that “its headquarters will be in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, and its first branch will be in Lahore.”

He said that ‘we plan to build a Saudi Arabian tech house in every region from the east to the west under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.’

“I reiterate that we will create more than 1,000 jobs in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and around the world.”

The Saudi prince further said that ‘we are hopeful to start three hundred projects worth at least ten million dollars in the next five years.’

“I believe that with Pakistan’s large IT infrastructure, talent and startups, the private sectors of both countries can become a game changer in the IT sector for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia through mutual partnership.”

He says, ‘I look forward to working with Pakistani entrepreneurs and Saudi partners in the tech ecosystem, which will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.’

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Al-Maliki also participated in the ceremony in Islamabad, who said that the organization of the Technology House will start a new era of digital transformation. Saudi Arabia has built a strong and secure digital network.

Shaza Fatima, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, participating in the ceremony, said in a conversation with Independent Urdu that 70 percent of Pakistan’s population is under 30 years of age. Loans of up to 15, 25 and 75 lakhs have been issued for the youth.

Shaza Fatima says that we have to give IT opportunities to the youth in today’s world. The IT Ministry is working on this issue and IT camps will be organized in universities.

Dr. Mohammad Manshad, the head of an information technology company in Pakistan, while talking to Independent Urdu, said that ‘Pakistan has not done so much work on IT before.’

According to him, ‘Saudi Arabia has started this project in which there is software development, to work on it by making its own IT cloud.’

What is Saudi Pakistan Tech House?

Prince Fahad bin Mansoor Al Saud is the co-founder of ILSA Interactive, which was first established in 2009 by Pakistani businessman Salman Nasir. Its offices are in Riyadh and Lahore.

Saudi Pakistan Tech House aims to establish partnerships with Information Technology (IT) companies and enterprises.

The project was first announced by Saudi Prince Fahd bin Mansour during Futurefest in January 2023.