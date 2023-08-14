The Saudi pro league arrives on Canal+ – Capsud.net

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 14, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/–CANAL+ announces the acquisition of the Saudi Pro League, the Saudi Arabian football championship for French territory and Africa, for the next two seasons.

The Saudi Pro League is surely one of the most anticipated championships given the recent transfers of international players who have come to feed its ranks. Stars from all countries including many French have been recruited by the various Saudi clubs.

Ballon d’or Karim Benzema and world champion N’Golo Kanté have joined defending champions Al-Ittihad. Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived last December at Al Nassr, will now play with Seko Fofana and Sadio Mané. Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly, Serbian Sergej Milinković-Savić and Portuguese Ruben Neves came to reinforce Al Hilal.

Finally, after eight seasons in the Premier League with Liverpool, the Brazilian Roberto Firmino will play for the Al Ahli club alongside other former Premier League players: goalkeeper Edouard Mendy but also Ryad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saudi Pro League clubs can now count on some of the greatest players on the planet.

The 2023 / 2024 season begins this Friday, August 11 for the 18 clubs which will compete until May 2024 in a home / away match. The champion will be known after the 34 games of the season.

CANAL+ will broadcast 2 meetings per week exclusively on its antennas in France. The most beautiful goals and the strongest images will be broadcast each week within the emblematic programs, on myCANAL as well as on the sports accounts of the CANAL+ social networks.

With the prestigious UEFA Champions League, Premier League, D1 Arkema, Ligue 1 Uber Eats and now the Saudi Pro League, football is played on CANAL+ at the start of the school year.

Thomas Sénécal – Sports Director of the Canal+ Group

“We are very happy to be able to offer this brand new football championship exclusively for CANAL+ subscribers. The Saudi Pro League brings together a line-up of prestigious players that we can find every week on our channels and in our programs such as Canal Football Club. We can’t wait to follow the biggest international stars: Golden Ball winners Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, world champion N’Golo Kanté and Sadio Mané in this growing championship.”

