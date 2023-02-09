[The Epoch Times, February 09, 2023]On February 9, “Zhejiang Bureau Chief Was Revealed To Accompany His Lover In The KTV Evening At Noon” appeared on the Baidu hot search list in mainland China. Netizens accused the CCP officials of having no bottom line.

On the 9th, the topic “Zhejiang bureau chief was exposed to accompany his lover to KTV at noon” on the mainland’s Baidu hot search topic aroused Internet attention. According to relevant information, the director involved is Wang Shengzhan, secretary of the party committee and director of the Zhejiang Yuyao Education Bureau. Netizens broke the news that Wang Shengzhan “sobers up at work in the morning, spends with his lover at noon, and KTV in the evening”.

Another netizen broke the news that Wang Shengzhan has two hobbies—money and female students. For example, a female shopkeeper who was exposed to open a Hanfu shop has graduated. As long as the school organizes activities, they are all Hanfu shows. Tens of thousands of dollars.

Netizens said: “Shocking.” “It’s really humiliating!” “There is no bottom line.” rectify.”

According to public information, 56-year-old Wang Shengzhan has successively served as the principal and secretary of Yuyao Shunshui School, secretary of the Youth League Working Committee of Yuyao Education Bureau, deputy chief of the Basic Education Department, director of the Office of Yuyao Education Bureau, principal and party secretary of Yuyao Middle School, Yuyao City Director of the Education Bureau, Secretary and other staff.

Local officials reported on February 1 that Wang Shengzhan was suspected of “serious violations of discipline and law” and was currently being reviewed and investigated.

The above-mentioned revelations also revealed that Wang Shengzhan has serious corruption, such as collecting money from “stealing food from students”. “Xinmin Weekly” reported on the 9th that by the end of 2021, there were 288 schools of all types and levels in Yuyao City, and the profits from the “canteen catering problem” can be imagined.

According to the report, many officials in Yuyao’s education sector were investigated this time. The initial reason was that the school’s catering problem caused parents to complain. The officials involved include not only the director, but also the deputy director, as well as several principals, and even physical education teachers. It is called “the earthquake in Yuyao’s education circle”.

After Wang Shengzhan was investigated, the Lu media commented on the article saying that such a morally corrupt and bottomless director of the Education Bureau was once rated as “the most popular principal by readers” by the “China Education News“. How many faces.

The day after Wang Shengzhan was investigated, the Yuyao Municipal Education Bureau Party Committee held a special meeting, and the person in charge of the discipline inspection and supervision team attended the meeting.

Responsible Editor: Xiao Lusheng#