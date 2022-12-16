On 9 December, the special units of the Belgian federal police, stationed in front of the residence of Greek MEP Eva Kaili, the Social Democratic vice-president of the European Parliament, patiently waited for her companion Francesco Giorgi to come out of the apartment in rue Wiertz, in the expatriate district of Brussels. In fact, due to Kaili’s parliamentary immunity, the agents were not allowed to enter the house.

Parliamentary assistant and manager of the NGO Fight Impunity, Giorgi is among the main suspects in a vast anti-corruption operation meticulously prepared since mid-July. Given its importance, the investigation was strictly confidential and the first reports had not been entered into the national police database in order to avoid any leaks.

“These are things you usually see in anti-drug operations”

For the investigators of the Central Office for the fight against corruption (OCRC) who are leading the investigation, it was essential to question Giorgi and seize his telephone. As soon as the man left the garage, officers immediately intercepted him. His interrogation gave rise to sixteen searches in the premises of the European institutions in Brussels and in neighboring municipalities. The officers searched the lodgings of parliamentary assistants and officials and sealed off their offices.

The search of the Belgian residence of Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former MEP and president of Fight Impunity, was particularly important. In his home, the investigators found around 600,000 euros in cash. The magistrates believe that Panzeri is at the head of a real criminal organization financed by a foreign state (Qatar) to influence the political and economic decisions of the European Parliament through gifts and cash payments. The scandal, which broke out while the men's soccer world cup is underway in Qatar, has caused astonishment across the continent.

Panzeri, 67, belongs to the Italian left-wing party Article One, born in 2017 from a split within the Democratic Party. Between January 2017 and July 2019 he was chairman of the human rights committee of the European Parliament, and in the past he led the delegation for relations with the Maghreb countries. In 2017, after an investigation by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), the European Union court had rejected Panzeri’s appeal against the parliament, which had ordered him to repay 83,764 euros received unduly.

In addition to Panzeri and Giorgi, two other men were arrested: Luca Visentini, who had just been elected to lead the International Trade Union Confederation, and a fourth suspect (later identified as Niccolò Figà-Talamanca, secretary of the NGO No peace without justice).

Within hours, the operation led to the seizure of large amounts of cash and several terabytes of computer data. The agents also searched the homes of some parliamentary assistants (all linked to the social democratic group), European officials and lobbyists, and the offices of some associations, including Fight Impunity, taking away mobile phones and computers. The offices of the assistants involved have been placed under seal pending seizure.

Then came the twist. Perhaps after reading about Giorgi's arrest, a man came out of the Sofitel hotel in the European quarter of Brussels: he was the father of Eva Kaili, who had been in the city for a few days with his wife. Giorgi's father-in-law was carrying a suitcase. Apparently it was just a simple trolley, but it was full of fifty euro banknotes. The man was immediately stopped by the police. The World Cup commentators in Qatar would have called it a "move of desperation". In judicial language, on the other hand, we speak of flagrante delicto. At that point the magistrates considered Kaili's parliamentary immunity lapsed, and ordered a search of his home.

There, the agents found a surprise: several sacks filled with banknotes, piled up in luxury bags and suitcases. “These are things that are usually seen in operations against drug trafficking,” says a source close to the investigation. The money was divided into denominations of 20 and 50 euros. There is talk of around 600 thousand euros in Kaili’s father’s suitcase and at least 150 thousand euros in the apartment. In Kaili’s house there were also gifts with the signature of the country accused of corruption: medals and other valuables offered by Qatar. “On Friday night we cried with joy,” says another source close to the investigation. “But observing the situation from the outside, it appears to be unheard of gravity. It’s almost nauseating.”

Over the weekend, while the media focused on this unprecedented scandal, the judicial authorities prepared a final, extremely delicate operation: the search of the home of Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella. Under the Belgian constitution, the search required the presence of the Speaker of the Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who was urgently recalled from Malta. The president arrived in Brussels when time was running out: searches, in fact, are authorized only until 9 pm. But the agents still managed to seize the socialist MEP’s telephone and computer equipment.

Tarabella had reacted with outrage when Qatar was chosen to host the 2022 World Cup, but in recent months he had softened his position considerably and intervened several times in favor of the Gulf country. He had been on an official visit to Doha several times and on the eve of the event he had denounced what he called an "aggression against Qatar". Tarabella stated that he has "nothing to hide" and that he intends to cooperate with the investigation.