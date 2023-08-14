The scandals in the Petro Government do not stop

The scandals around President Gustavo Petro do not stop. A recent report links the “Petro Presidente” campaign in the department of Casanare with the drug dealer known as the ‘Nephew’.

A special report by Noticias Caracol revealed that Juan Carlos López Macías, known as ‘Sobrino’, a convicted drug trafficker, and his wife, Sandra Navarro Trujillo, would have supported Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign in the department of Casanare. According to the media outlet, Sandra Navarro was part of the Human Colombia committee in the “Petro Presidente” campaign in 2022.

Through wiretapping and evidence provided by the Prosecutor’s Office, the role played by López and his wife in the logistical organization of Petro’s campaign in Casanare was determined. In addition, the committee members were aware of the background of the ‘Nephew.

The report even showed that a Petro campaign event was held at the López residence, even knowing that Juan Carlos had already served a sentence in the United States for drug trafficking and later faced a sentence in Colombia.

Alias ​​the ‘Nephew’ was captured in March 2012 for extradition purposes, since the Court of the Southern District of Florida, United States, required him to try and sentence him for drug trafficking, since he was designated as the right hand of the drug trafficking leader Cristóbal Galeano Murcia, known as “the kingpin of the eastern plains”. A year later, he was extradited to that country.

In the United States, alias ‘Sobrino’ pleaded guilty and, according to official information, provided information on several of his associates and collaborators, which resulted in a considerable reduction of his sentence. In 2015, he returned to Colombia. However, he continued to commit crimes, posing as a rice businessman from the department of Casanare.

Shortly after the victory of the current president, in July 2022, Juan Carlos López Macías was captured in an operation that was carried out simultaneously in five departments of the country, accused of being the link between the ELN and the Sinaloa Cartel and the Lorenzana in Guatemala.

“The person in charge of articulating the organization and maintaining direct links with other criminal organizations, according to the information collected, was the alleged ringleader, who was captured in the municipality of Yopal (Casanare). This is Juan Carlos López Macias, alias Sobrino or El Grande, designated as an investor and articulator who coordinated production, cargo security, transportation from production areas to the department of La Guajira.” Police explained at the time.

Faced with these accusations, President Gustavo Petro reacted harshly through his official X account, Y denied any relationship of his political campaign with Juan Carlos López Macías, alias ‘Sobrino’ and demanded a rectification by Noticias Caracol.

“There are already two completely false news. The five suitcases from Semana and this one from Caracol. I didn’t think they would get so low. I immediately demand that you rectify this false information. I never made a demonstration in Yopal, contributions were never received from anyone from Casanare. The people mentioned here are not directors of either Colombia Humana or the Pact. The person in charge of the campaign in Casanare is called Sonia Bernal and not Sonia Navarro”, wrote the first president on his Twitter account.

He also asked his political movement to go to court for the questions and apologized in advance to the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP): “I ask Colombia Humana to act judicially. With the forgiveness of @Flip, we cannot allow our name or the dignity of the presidency to be sullied in this way (sic)”, requested Petro.

Similarly, the president refuted this Monday that the powerful drug trafficker had supported his presidential campaign in Casanare, as he denounced. Snail News.

“To publish the slander against my campaign @NoticiasCaracol had to replace the official directors of the campaign in Casanare with people who never were, he liedly replaced our coordinator Sonia Bernal with one we do not know called Sonia Navarro, he changed the official headquarters of the Pact of the urban nucleus to a house in a sidewalk”, said the head of state.

Additionally, the scam boss hinted that Caracol Televisión was trying to hide the ruta del sol II scandal.

«It is incredible how @caracoltv has slandered us. With that slander they will not cover up the scandal of the ruta del sol II. They have tried to insinuate with these people that here they are interviewing other media that financed our campaign when I publicly and on time ordered that regional funds not have to be collected and everything was centralized in the national management. Even the same involved deny @caracoltv that he falls for the lie of his source that respecting his identity that I know, he is in a seditious attitude, “ Gustavo Petro scored.

In turn, Sonia Bernal, director of the Petro campaign in Casanare, today deputy director of Government, Territorial Management and the Fight against Trafficking in the Ministry of the Interior, rejected the alleged support of a drug trafficker from that region.

“Regarding the journalistic note “el capo y la campana” issued by Noticias Caracol today, let me clarify that, in Casanare, the political and electoral direction of the presidential campaign of today President Dr. Gustavo Petro was exclusively under my responsibility (sic)”, clarified in his official X account.

Likewise, Bernal clarified through a statement that the political and electoral direction of the campaign was in his charge and that Petro’s only visit to Casanare was in June 2022.

“The only visit of the candidate Dr. Gustavo Petro to Casanare was on the afternoon of June 13, 2022, where he held an activity with peasants from the plains and gave a greeting in the Yopal park. Any other statement is contrary to the truth of how the presidential campaign in Casanare (sic) happened,” said the Deputy Director of Government in the missive.

And he added that the only logistics operator authorized for that region was Osbaldo Cáceres: “It was the only Departmental Logistics manager in Casanare in the campaign that was led by the Historical Pact, and the economic resources in the region were centrally managed by the national management as publicly announced by said body(sic).”

Lastly, Eduardo Noriega, a member of Colombia Humana, spoke about the alleged participation of people associated with drug trafficking in the campaign of President Gustavo Petro.

“The president is very mortified because this is the second time that Canal Caracol reveals, without consulting sources, news that has a political intent. They omitted to call the directors of Colombia Humana even though he says that he did a journalistic investigation ”, Indian.

“Colombia Humana was not consulted on this issue and we could have clarified that the Casanare crossing is just an example of the zeal that took place during the campaign to prevent drug money from entering the campaign,” added.

“This resolution number 09 of February 24 of the National Board of ‘Colombia Humana’ demonstrates how it did not allow members of the CD, Cambio Radical and drug traffickers to infiltrate the party in Casanare,” wrote.

