Between 1991 and 2006 he was a senator of the Republic, first militating in ANAPO and later in the party Polo Alternative Democratic Party (PDA).

Graduated as a lawyer, he began his campaign for the mayor’s office of Bogotá for the Polo Democrático Alternativo party and, after having won the elections, he positioned himself on January 1, 2008 in the Palacio de Liévano. However, his popularity during his rule was not so favorable and he was involved in various controversies.

May 3, 2011 He was removed from his position by the then attorney Alejandro Ordoñez, who suspended him for investigations that involved him in the public works contracting scandal in the capital, the so-called ‘recruitment carousel’.

This framework referred to the irregularities that were found in the contracts for the completion of Phase III of TransMilenio, which would involve Moreno in illicit enrichment.

Three days after his dismissal, the former mayor was captured and sent under a preventive measure to the Police School in the eastern hills of the city, an entity attached to La Picota prison. There he would await his arraignment hearing.

During the litigation, the judge in charge found the former president guilty of another scandal: had illegally appropriated 2,790 million pesos from the city’s health resources through an ambulance contract that cost the district around 64 billion pesos.

So things, Moreno Rojas was found guilty and charged with the crimes of improper celebration of contracts and bribery, for which he was sentenced to 24 years in prison.although he would have two other pending sentences of 25 and 24 years in prison respectively.

However, the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice reduced his sentence from 24 years to 11 years and 10 months, which he was paying before his death.