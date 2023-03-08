Rain of criticism against Alessandra Demichelis, one of the protagonists of the new edition of Beijing Express, for some sentences about the poor.

Beijing Express, the lawyer Alessandra Demichelis in the sights of the web

The new edition of Beijing Express will be broadcast starting next Thursday 9 March on Sky Uno and can also be viewed in streaming on NowTv. Waiting for the official debut of the format, Alessandra Demichelis – one of the show’s new contestants – has particularly drawn attention to herself.

Demichelis, a lawyer from Turin, has become famous on social media with her “Dc Legal show” profile on which she systematically recounts her passion for luxury. On the occasion of the ninth season of the reality show, the woman competes in tandem with Lara Picardi, forming the duo of “Lawyers”. Already in recent days Demichelis had ended up in the crosshairs of controversy due to some rumors that alluded to alleged disagreements that occurred during the filming of the show between the couple of the “Avvocati” and the one formed by Giorgia Soleri e Federica Fabrizio. In the last few hours, however, the lawyer has again made headlines due to the dissemination of an old video posted on her TikTok channel which she caused a lot of discussion.

The scary phase on the poor

In the video, which was allegedly posted a few months ago, Demichelis can be heard talking to a friend who says: “There were only poor people and it exalted me!”.

At this point, the lawyer thundered: “Did the presence of the poor exalt you? How disgusting!”.

Immediately afterwards, he tries to justify himself, stating: “No wait, they scratched my Porsche at the same time”.

It is at this point that Demichelis uttered the words that infuriated the web: “No guys, this thing really sucks, the poor people should burn in hell”.