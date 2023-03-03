Home News the scenario of the sector — Enterprises
the scenario of the sector — Enterprises

A rapidly growing sector. The added value of the construction sector in 2021 increased significantly: active companies based in the region and the number of employed people are growing. The photograph can be read inBuilding Observatorythe report signed by Art-ERavailable online, with estimates on investments, businesses, work, the market, public procurement and private construction sites in Emilia Romagna and Italy.

The report analyzes the data but does not stop at the economic situation and the dynamics of the behaviour, space is also dedicated to the theme of work and accidents, the real estate market, credits and loans in the sector, but also public tenders, private construction sites traced by the system regional sico and, given the growing importance of energy transitionthe energy performance certificates on Sace data.

The photograph of the construction sector in 2021 in Emilia-Romagna is that of a growing sector but as stated in the report put to the test by the numerous challenges opened up by the Pnrr starting from the need for greater planning, production and innovation involving the entire supply chain. The added value of the sector has increased significantly, as have the number of active businesses based in the region and the number of employees.

In 2021 home sales increased moving up levels close to those of 2006the peak year of the previous expansionary cycle and the recent data on building permits provided by the Statewhich can be considered as leading indicators of the sector’s future production, show a overall positive trend in recent years.

The disbursement flows of loans for investments in the sector, according to the data Bank of Italyrecorded a decrease in 2021 compared to the previous year, while disbursements of household loans female consumers for the purchase of real estate and homes in the event of new contracts have increased.

> Construction Observatory: trends and scenarios

