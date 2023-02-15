[The Epoch Times, February 14, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng) At noon on February 14, a man killed a woman with a knife in Wanda Mall Plaza in Nanning, Guangxi. The online video showed that the man stabbed the woman several times in a row.

On the 14th, “The Paper” reported that the operator of the Longgang Police Station in Nanning, Guangxi confirmed that a man with a knife injured a woman in the city’s Wanda Mall Plaza that afternoon. The report gave no other details.

“Tianmu News” reported that at noon that day, a man stabbed a woman with a knife at the Wanda Mall Commercial Plaza in Suining District, Nanning City, and then fled. An owner of the shopping mall said that the on-site surveillance footage was shot near the entrance of a clothing store on the third floor northeast of Wanda Mall Commercial Plaza. The victim was a woman, and the suspect was suspected of stabbing someone with a knife because of an emotional dispute.

The online video shows that the time of the incident was 11:29 a.m. A man was stabbing with his right hand continuously on the escalator. After the elevator went up to the third floor, the man dragged the fallen person to the elevator entrance. After that, he stabbed another fifteen or six times, and then fled with the crime tools. Another video also showed the man stabbing the woman repeatedly with a knife.

On the evening of the 14th, Nanning Suining Branch reported that a man stabbed a woman on the second floor of a shopping mall on Liangdi Road in Suining District and fled the scene. The suspect is Liu Moufeng, a 35-year-old man who threw himself into the river during his escape. The victim was Fu Mou, a 34-year-old woman. Fu has died.

The incident aroused heated discussions among netizens.

AyLinBx: “I’ve been stabbed so many times, what kind of hatred is there?” SUN Little 5: “After watching the video from various angles, it’s too bloody and brutal.”

Life recorder Lizi LIZ: “Stabbing over and over again!!! Is it just hurt??? It’s a very vicious murder.”

He Niaoyao and He Baibai: “This man is really ruthless!”

Netizens questioned the police statement.

_Crazy beauty of the Wen family: “I’m speechless, this is obviously a deliberate murder and turned into harm.”

NamYeon_: “This is murder, okay! It’s not just hurt!”

Tamsui River Bank: “This is killing, not hurting, OK?”

Recently, there have been successive homicides in Guangdong and Guangxi.

On the afternoon of February 13, a man in Dongguan, Guangdong stabbed and knocked down many people at the gate of an electronics factory, and many people fell into a pool of blood at the scene. The local police reported that 32-year-old Zeng Nan and 29-year-old Zhang Nan died on the spot, and 39-year-old Wei Nan died of serious injuries while being sent to the hospital. When Yin Nan was controlled, he confessed that he came to ask for an explanation because he had a grudge with Zeng Nan.

On February 10, a 26-year-old man in Wenli Town, Lingshan County, Guangxi killed a woman, and the suspect is still on the run. Local villagers told The Epoch Times reporter on the 13th that they felt very nervous and feared that the suspect would kill again.

