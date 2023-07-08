Home » The schedule for the by-elections of Khabir Pakhtwankhwa continues
by admin
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The Election Commission has released the schedule for the by-elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the schedule, polling for the by-elections of Khabir Pakhtwankhwa will be held on August 27. Nomination papers for the by-elections can be submitted till July 19.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission, the decision of the Appellate Tribunal will be made by August 1, while the final list will be released by August 2.

According to the Election Commission, the results of the by-elections of Khabir Pakhtwankhwa will be compiled by August 30.

