[The Epoch Times, November 17, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Fang Xiao and Gu Xiaohua interviewed and reported) Zhengzhou University in Henan Province was closed for nearly 40 days due to the epidemic, and the management of the school was chaotic. A staff member at a restaurant stall in the school offered to help graduate students with study materials for free, but was fined 3,000 yuan (RMB, the same below). The students launched a protest, asking 9 questions and 9 demands. When confronting the students, the teachers of the school heard that the students were videotaping and fled in all directions.
The students broke the news that Zhengzhou University has been closed for 37 days since October 9, and the school simply ignored the students’ demands.
Due to the long-term indiscriminate sealing and control, a series of problems such as “untimely distribution of materials” and “difficulty in dining” have occurred, including management chaos. Coupled with the fact that a restaurant merchant was fined 3,000 yuan for bringing books to graduate students for free, many students of Zhengzhou University launched a protest codenamed “Square Dance” on the evening of November 16.
On the 17th, a student from Zhengzhou University (who would not disclose any personal information) told The Epoch Times that this was an activity organized by students. On the 16th, some students went to the school’s administrative building to lodge a complaint. These students had already been “liquidated.” “It’s really inconvenient for our students to talk about the situation in the school, for fear of being liquidated by the school.” “The news of the school’s punishment of merchants was blown up on Weibo within a few minutes. Now we really dare not say it. Our appeal will not have Change.”
He revealed that the school has notified the counselors and parents of the students who went to the administrative building. Counting the protests on the night of the 16th, three student demonstrations have erupted at Zhengzhou University this year, and the students who participated afterwards were all liquidated by the school. “We students are in school, we can only swallow our anger, because we still want to graduate, each of us is an ordinary college student.”
A sophomore at the Heyuan Campus of Zhengzhou University told The Epoch Times that the school is closed. It has been a month since the school was closed, and classes are held online.
When asked about the protests on the evening of the 16th, she said that she did not participate in the activities, but only knew that the students had been making demands to the school, the most important of which was the opening of express delivery and the ability for students to go home early. Not sure how it turned out. “I hope the information will be transparent”.
She said that students can now go to the cafeteria to buy food and have an hour to go outside for activities. The courier can go to pick it up, but the courier is not allowed to enter the campus. There is no private bathroom in the dormitory, so taking a shower is troublesome. I feel very bored, my mood is relatively low, and I feel decadent every day. I don’t know how long it will take to unblock.
She mentioned that the school’s latest notice stated that all exams (advanced exams) will end before December 30. She feels that early exams are the biggest difficulty students face.
A live video showed that when the students came to the administration building, the school leaders ran away in embarrassment as soon as they heard that the students were recording the video. After reading their demands (including banning student liquidation, opening campus infrastructure, etc.) in the empty hall, the students exited the administration building and left on their own.
A live video showed that a group of students asked a teacher to read out the students’ appeals one by one. The teacher claimed that the problems should be solved one by one, and some students shouted “read out the problems.”
At present, the posts in Weibo searching for Zhengzhou University and Chaohua have all been deleted.
On the afternoon of the 17th, a reporter from The Epoch Times contacted another Zhengzhou University student, who said he was too afraid to speak. The reporter called Zhengzhou University, but no one answered the phone.
A restaurant merchant was fined 3,000 yuan for bringing books to students for free
On November 15, netizens broke the news that the students who took the postgraduate entrance examination had been locked in the dormitory for a month, and could not go to the teaching building to get study materials. In the past two days, students have been able to buy meals in the cafeteria by themselves. The merchant bought and brought books for the students free of charge (will disinfect them), but the school notified them that they were fined 3,000 yuan and ordered to suspend business for rectification.
“Beijing News” reported that on the 15th, a restaurant stall of Zhengzhou University announced that it would help students bring materials such as postgraduate entrance examinations and public examination books into the school for free, and was fined 3,000 yuan and ordered to suspend business for rectification. This incident triggered discussions among netizens. On November 16, a staff member of the school’s logistics service company, the catering service center of Heyuan Project Company, responded that the fine has not yet been implemented, and the company has applied to the school to revoke the punishment.
According to a student from Zhengzhou University, the school is currently under closed management. “We can’t leave the school gate. Only vehicles that transport materials can enter outside the school, and express delivery can’t come in.” , selling lo-mei, duck and other food.
The screenshot of the chat provided by the student shows that at about 10 am on November 15th, in a WeChat group with 180 people, the merchant sent a message saying, “I can help bring a birthday cake for free! Bring materials for the baby who is taking the postgraduate entrance examination! Sick students buy medicine with medicine! Bring some cigarettes for addicted smokers!” At 2 o’clock in the afternoon, the merchant posted a group announcement saying, “Because my personal ignorance has brought you wrong information and guidance, I’m sorry everyone gone.”
Zhengzhou University Heyuan Project Company is the university logistics service entity of Zhengzhou University. The notice issued by it stated that although the behavior of the staff at the stall has not yet been implemented, it shows that the staff at the stall did not have a deep understanding of the importance of the school’s epidemic control management. In view of his sincere attitude of admitting his mistakes, he decided to impose four penalties on the stall, including a fine of 3,000 yuan, suspension of business for rectification, disbandment of the WeChat group, and criticism in the entire park.
After the news was exposed on the Internet, it quickly aroused heated discussions among netizens.
A student left a message saying that the cafeteria merchants helped the students buy medicine for free, and asked the students to express the urgently needed materials for the postgraduate entrance examination and civil service examination to their home, and then disinfected them for free before bringing them to the students, but they were seized.
Some students also said that the management on campus is very unreasonable. They went to the cafeteria to buy food at 6:30 in the morning, and waited until 8:30. .
Many Zhengzhou University students left messages online:
“It’s been almost a month and a half since (the school was closed), and some students couldn’t get the express delivery, and they were even covered with summer cool quilts. There are still many students who don’t have enough to eat and lack of learning materials.”
“More than 10,000 students at Zhengzhou University line up for two hours every day to buy food. Sometimes they can’t buy food. The leaders are watching and let you go back when the time is up. It doesn’t matter whether you eat or not. Zhengzhou University has no heart. “
“The leader saw that there were too many people gathering, so he asked the merchants to say that they would not sell them. There was still food (and they would not sell them). Are we going to starve to death? It’s the 21st century, and people still go hungry.”
“After queuing for more than two hours, I had no food here, and finally went back to the dormitory to eat leftovers.”
Some netizens left a message saying, “Since merchants and faculty members can come and go, why don’t students come in and out of the campus? Even if students are not allowed to leave the campus, why don’t they let them bring things in? It’s only four years since the university, and the epidemic has been three years. felt lonely.”
“Here’s the guy who solved the problem for the school.”
“A very curious question is, why do students ask for help from the merchants in the restaurant? Did they ask the school for help before, but they didn’t get a response at all. What are the teachers who know that students urgently need materials for postgraduate entrance examinations? They really think about students Is it? The merchant of the restaurant helped the students solve the problem for free, but was fined 3,000 yuan?”
Responsible Editor: Lin Congwen#