[The Epoch Times, November 17, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Fang Xiao and Gu Xiaohua interviewed and reported) Zhengzhou University in Henan Province was closed for nearly 40 days due to the epidemic, and the management of the school was chaotic. A staff member at a restaurant stall in the school offered to help graduate students with study materials for free, but was fined 3,000 yuan (RMB, the same below). The students launched a protest, asking 9 questions and 9 demands. When confronting the students, the teachers of the school heard that the students were videotaping and fled in all directions.

The students broke the news that Zhengzhou University has been closed for 37 days since October 9, and the school simply ignored the students’ demands.

Due to the long-term indiscriminate sealing and control, a series of problems such as “untimely distribution of materials” and “difficulty in dining” have occurred, including management chaos. Coupled with the fact that a restaurant merchant was fined 3,000 yuan for bringing books to graduate students for free, many students of Zhengzhou University launched a protest codenamed “Square Dance” on the evening of November 16.

On the 17th, a student from Zhengzhou University (who would not disclose any personal information) told The Epoch Times that this was an activity organized by students. On the 16th, some students went to the school’s administrative building to lodge a complaint. These students had already been “liquidated.” “It’s really inconvenient for our students to talk about the situation in the school, for fear of being liquidated by the school.” “The news of the school’s punishment of merchants was blown up on Weibo within a few minutes. Now we really dare not say it. Our appeal will not have Change.”

He revealed that the school has notified the counselors and parents of the students who went to the administrative building. Counting the protests on the night of the 16th, three student demonstrations have erupted at Zhengzhou University this year, and the students who participated afterwards were all liquidated by the school. “We students are in school, we can only swallow our anger, because we still want to graduate, each of us is an ordinary college student.”

A sophomore at the Heyuan Campus of Zhengzhou University told The Epoch Times that the school is closed. It has been a month since the school was closed, and classes are held online.

When asked about the protests on the evening of the 16th, she said that she did not participate in the activities, but only knew that the students had been making demands to the school, the most important of which was the opening of express delivery and the ability for students to go home early. Not sure how it turned out. “I hope the information will be transparent”.

She said that students can now go to the cafeteria to buy food and have an hour to go outside for activities. The courier can go to pick it up, but the courier is not allowed to enter the campus. There is no private bathroom in the dormitory, so taking a shower is troublesome. I feel very bored, my mood is relatively low, and I feel decadent every day. I don’t know how long it will take to unblock.

She mentioned that the school’s latest notice stated that all exams (advanced exams) will end before December 30. She feels that early exams are the biggest difficulty students face.

A live video showed that when the students came to the administration building, the school leaders ran away in embarrassment as soon as they heard that the students were recording the video. After reading their demands (including banning student liquidation, opening campus infrastructure, etc.) in the empty hall, the students exited the administration building and left on their own.

A live video showed that a group of students asked a teacher to read out the students’ appeals one by one. The teacher claimed that the problems should be solved one by one, and some students shouted “read out the problems.”