The school teacher slashed to drive an Uber, and the passengers were moved in a mess?

Five ways to build great relationships

Relationship building is a vague goal that we don’t necessarily know how to actually do. Michael and I have put together five pieces of advice after thinking about the various factors that matter most in our lives. Using more than one of these methods will help you really get to know other people and let them know that they are important to you.

1.warmth

Warmth is an underrated character. Vanessa M., Founder and Chief Investigator of Science of People, a research laboratory on human behavior Fan. Vanessa Van Edwards, author of two books on the subject, notes that charismatic people combine warmth and talent. Building a relationship requires more than just being reputable, but also proving that you are emotionally safe and trustworthy.

What does warm mean? Warmth usually refers to openness and friendliness. This may seem like an obvious first step, but it takes persistence. To show that you’re open-minded, you need to show it through your body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice. Think about your interactions with people when you first meet them. are you smiling Do you show that you are listening, such as nodding in agreement? Do you raise your eyebrows or follow the other person’s cues? Research shows that 55 percent of communication is non-verbal, so how we behave is more important than what we say.

2.listen to

Good listening does not mean not interrupting others when they are speaking. Good listening is about being open to what the other person is saying without anticipating what we’re going to respond to next. Ask follow-up questions to increase understanding and also to show that you are paying attention. It is also important to be patient when others are speaking. Much of the key to building relationships with people is learning to listen carefully, pick out what they say, and offer the support they need but can’t say. Carnegie wrote that our intent and attentive listening are among the highest compliments we can give to others.

3. Find common ground

People build relationships with him through shared interests, hobbies, occupations, and values. What we have in common in the initial stages of meeting others is our connection to each other. But finding common ground isn’t exclusive to new relationships. We can use this technique when the relationship fades and we need to reconnect; we can also use common ground when the relationship inevitably hits a bottleneck; when we encounter difficulties in getting along, we can also ask ourselves whether we are still with that person. What are the commonalities or common perceptions.

4. Show Genuine Caring

Showing genuine caring means we need to do more than just a vague general “How are you?” that will be met with a mechanical reply of “I’m fine, thank you”. When we genuinely care for others, we make it clear that we can talk openly and honestly about anything that happens in our lives. We share what is difficult as we share what is worth celebrating. Showing genuine caring is often about asking deep questions and spending time with that person.

5.give sincere thanks

Carnegie wrote: “There is a distressing, unshakable human longing . is important. When you tell people you care about (whether you’ve known them for a few days or your whole life) that they’ve made a difference in your life, you’re affirming their inherent worth.

Yesenia. Aguirre (Yesenia Aguirre), a school teacher who has been teaching for 17 years, is now an Uber driver in her free time. Yessenia is more than just an Uber driver, though. She is a perfect example of using the five methods above to build relationships; she sees her job as cheering passengers on. “My passengers have limited mobility,” she said. “They can’t go anywhere because they need me to take them to their next destination. How can I make them feel happy when they get off the bus? How can I do it?” , can bring hope?”

First, she greeted them warmly, calling them by name. She noticed that many people were surprised to hear their own names and the kindness with which she called them. Then she complimented them. “People like to be complimented, and the conversation starts quickly.” Sometimes, passengers see her resume saying she was a teacher and ask her why she works as a driver at night. She took the opportunity to share her story – she had resigned from teaching because of her mother’s health problems, because she wanted to take care of her mother fully. “It broke the ice further, because they saw someone who was willing to sacrifice their life, future and dreams to take care of their parents. This kind of touch made them willing to tell their private affairs,” she said. On one occasion, she picked up a hedge fund executive who described his dire situation — a top-notch job with few relationships. He feels that there is nothing to look forward to in life. Yesenia quietly listened to him talking about wanting to commit suicide by jumping off a building.

Yesenia believes that we have a purpose when we are alive. She spoke to the supervisor and suggested that he visit the St. Jude Children’s Cancer Unit tomorrow morning or help out at the Boys & Girls Club. “You need to stop thinking about that stuff,” she told him. He listened to every word she said, and replied, “Thank you! I feel like I’ve had a session of therapy. I feel better.”

Yesenia recently picked up a man who was due to serve ten years in federal prison in a week. She asked what was going on, and he replied that he had been convicted of drug trafficking four days earlier. The man said his case was the largest drug bust ever cracked on Long Island.

He recounted his involvement in the drug trade after falling from a scaffold in a work safety accident and injuring his back. A friend gave him the painkiller Vicodin, and he soon became addicted. In order to get more drugs, he decided to sell drugs. Once things got out of hand, his life became like this. He told Yesenia: “I want to get back on track, but I have to pay my mortgage, I have to pay for my car. If I quit my job, then I’m going to get into those troubles, it’s too stressful,” he said. No matter how many times he tried, he eventually went back to dealing drugs.

The morning of his arrest, he prayed and told God that if he should get out of drug dealing, then God must get him out of it completely. In a miraculous way, his prayer was answered. Yesenia told him that while in prison, he should concentrate on school and plan what to do when he gets out of prison.

Before the passenger got off the bus, Yesenia prayed with him. She gave him her phone number and told him to call her if he needed anything, and the passenger said, “You don’t know, I’m so overwhelmed.” Yethenia laughed every time she heard that, because her passenger That’s what they say when they’re moved to tears by their connection. Yesenia later received a call from the man’s mother, thanking her for her mercy on her son. Yethenia’s warmth made her passengers feel better after riding in her car. She turns everyday interactions into a singular episode of their lives. It may have been a brief encounter, but Yesenia became friends with many of the passengers because of the caring way she bonded.

