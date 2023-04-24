The school year on the Coast and Galapagos starts with changes

In the midst of a strong winter season that is progressing in several cantons of the Costa the classes in the fiscal establishments in this jurisdiction have started the morning of this Monday, April 24.

After several weeks off, the boys have gotten up early again. The entrance to classes has been gradual, with a schedule staggered by educational levels.

The city of Buenos Aires integrates the Zone 8 jointly with Durán y samborondón. In this jurisdiction, 497,676 students from fiscal schools will return to classes.

Several private schools have also adjusted to the tax schedule and have started their workdays this Monday.

This school year brings several changes, and these are several of them:

From quimestres to trimesters.

This school year, the Government decided to leave the quarterly system that was used in the last decade to return to the quarterly model as it was before.

Thus, the first period goes from April 24 to July 21, 2023. The partial evaluations will be from July 24 to 26 and the student holidays from July 27 and 29.

The second term will go from July 31 to October 27. The partial evaluations will be from October 30 to November 1.

The third trimester is from November 6 to December 22, 2023 and from January 2 to February 2, 2024. Student vacations will be from December 26 to 29, 2023 and final evaluations from February 5 to 9, 2024. School activities and grade recovery from February 14 to 19, 2024.

The evaluations

As the model changes to quarters, the Ministry of Education issued regulations last week on how these evaluations should be carried out on campus. These include some parameters that are applied by levels. Parents should be more attentive to their children’s academic results, since they must go at least three times a year to pick up their grade reports.

End of remedies and grace exams

For this school year, the remedial or grace exams will no longer be applied, that is, this scheme of infinite opportunities comes to an end. Now there will only be extras with this new period of quarters.