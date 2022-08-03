The schools will leave without masks. The protocol on anti Covid measures in classrooms expires on August 31 and a renewal is not expected for now. Or rather, the technicians work to identify new measures that could possibly be activated if the epidemiological situation worsens. And besides, those involved in the meetings point out, the masks are hardly used anymore, not even at concerts by tens of thousands of spectators, and it would make no sense to reintroduce them to school, especially if the pandemic trend remains the current one, with the curve destined to go down a lot in August.