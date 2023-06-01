The Science Fiction Convention held more than 40 events, Liu Cixin, Yan Leisheng and other science fiction writers talked about their creative experience_Martial Arts_Film_Apocalypse

Original Title: Science Fiction Conference held more than 40 events

Beijing News Shell Finance News (Reporter Luo Yidan) From May 29 to June 4, 2023, co-sponsored by the China Association for Science and Technology and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, the Science Popularization Department of the China Association for Science and Technology, the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission, and Zhongguancun Science The 2023 China Science Fiction Conference hosted by the Park Management Committee, Beijing Science and Technology Association, Shijingshan District People’s Government, Shougang Group and other units will be held in Shougang Park, Shijingshan District.

Pang Xiaodong, deputy director of the Science Popularization Department of the China Association for Science and Technology, introduced that this conference highlighted the extensive participation of people from the science and technology circles and science fiction circles, the innovative integration of science fiction and industrial development, and held more than 40 activities around the theme of “Scientific Dreams, Creating the Future”.

The Beijing News Shell Finance reporter visited the scene of the Science Fiction Conference and found that many activities are full of characteristics. For example, in the “Capital Youth Science Fiction Carnival”, famous science fiction writers Liu Cixin and Wang Jinkang had a dialogue on science fiction with the winners of the science fiction paintings of the 42nd Beijing Youth Science and Technology Innovation Competition and more than a hundred middle school students. When Liu Cixin shared his experience with middle school students, he said: “For science fiction to be readable, it must have the sense of reality you said; for science fiction movies to look good, they must be shot with a sense of history in order to convey the feeling of being far away from reality. To write, It’s not easy to create this feeling, and it’s the same for me. I can only try to discover it from my limited experience.

And in “Constructing Science Fiction in History and Generating Martial Arts in Science Fiction—Science Fiction Martial Arts Suspense “Apocalypse” Salon”, the author of the best novel “Apocalypse” at the 14th Chinese Science Fiction Nebula Awards and a contemporary writer of Liu Cixin Yan Leisheng talked about how he absorbed nutrients from the works of the older generation of writers from Jin Yong, Gu Long to Ni Kuang, and then balanced the elements of science fiction and martial arts in his creations, and finally created a unique category of martial arts science fiction Works.

Yan Leisheng said that before the advent of “Apocalypse”, its predecessor “Martial Arts Academy” series were all short stories, which were scattered and published in “Science Fiction World” or Internet forums, and even won the China Science Fiction Galaxy Award for it, but limited The length of the “Wugongyuan” series cannot show readers a complete world view. In order not to let this series be silent, finally, “Apocalypse” was officially brought to readers as the first full-length novel of the “Wugongyuan” series, and this series will continue.

Zhang Xiaobei, a well-known film director, shared the development of kung fu and martial arts movies from the perspective of film history. In fact, the “fashion martial arts” in the later stage of martial arts movies has more or less the shadow of science fiction elements, but martial arts and kung fu movies It absorbed more visual effects from Hollywood at the time, and did not focus the film on science fiction, which was the limitation of this type of film at the time. But with the advent of “Apocalypse”, perhaps in the future we will see more pure martial arts movies with the label of “science fiction”.

Regarding the impact of the development of sci-fi literature and sci-fi industry on society, sci-fi writer and futurist Zheng Jun said in an interview with the Beijing News Shell Finance reporter that after the development of sci-fi industry, the whole society will trigger the impact of science and industrialization Love, and then promote the development of modern transformation. It will play a far-reaching role in various fields such as culture and education.

The opening ceremony of the 2023 China Science Fiction Convention.Beijing News reporter Luo Yidan/photo

