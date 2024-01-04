The Scientific Director of the OVG suspended from his functions

Member of the Management Committee of the Goma Volcanological Observatory, OVG in acronym, Professor Kasereka MAHINDA, is suspended from his functions as Scientific Director.

This decision is reflected in a Ministerial Order No. 017/MINRSIT/CABMIN/GKK/2023 of the Minister of Scientific Research and Technological Innovation signed on December 19, 2023 and a copy of which reached the editorial office of Matininfos.net this Sunday, December 31, 2023 .

Several complaints are made against Mr. Célestin Kasereka MAHINDA in this correspondence, notably the misappropriation of public funds, the file of which is still at the General Prosecutor’s Office near the North Kivu Court of Appeal.

Other sources also indicate that the aforementioned would also be accused of forgery and use of forgery by pretending to be a professor for several years even though he never defended his thesis in any university.

It is worth remembering that a crisis shook the Goma Volcanological Observatory for several months before the Management Committee was changed following the multiple charges against this committee.

In the meantime, this decision delights more than one OVG agent who clearly salutes the bravery and involvement of the Minister of Scientific Research and Technological Innovation, Doctor Gilbert Kabanda who swears by organization and restructuring of the OVG.

Jules Ninda

