The scourge of child labor

The number of girls and boys who work to support their families or who have been trafficked, forced or forced to work has increased since 2016.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, specials

By: Andrea Ramirez.

Child labor is a social problem that affects many countries around the world, including Colombia. The term “child labor” refers to any economic and/or labor activity carried out by boys and girls under the legal minimum age for work or that interferes with their education and proper development. This report aims to shed light on the situation of child labor in Colombia, examining its causes, consequences and the measures taken to address this problem.

Context and statistics:

Colombia is a country with a high incidence of child labor. According to figures from the International Labor Organization (ILO), in 2021, approximately 1.7 million boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 17 were involved in child labor in the country. This figure represents approximately 8% of the child population.

Causes of child labor in Colombia:

Poverty: Poverty is one of the main causes of child labor in Colombia. Many low-income families are forced to send their children to work to help support the family.

Lack of access to education: Lack of access to quality education is another factor that drives children to work. The need for immediate income can take precedence over the importance of long-term education.

Displacement and armed conflict: The areas affected by the armed conflict in Colombia tend to have high rates of child labor due to the lack of economic opportunities and social instability.

Sectors and types of work:

Child labor in Colombia is present in various economic sectors, the most common being:

Agriculture: Many children work in agriculture, especially harvesting crops such as coffee, bananas, and flowers.

Mining: Some children are forced to work in mines, exposing them to dangerous conditions that are harmful to their health.

Domestic services: Domestic child labor is a growing concern in Colombia, where children are exploited in domestic work without protection or adequate remuneration.

Consequences of child labor:

Child labor has serious consequences for the development and well-being of the children involved:

Impact on education: Child labor interferes with access and regular school attendance, limiting educational opportunities and perpetuating the cycle of poverty.

Health risks: Children exposed to child labor often face dangerous conditions and tasks that can harm their physical and mental health.

Vulnerability to exploitation: Working children are at increased risk of exploitation and abuse, including human trafficking.

Government initiatives and measures:

The Colombian government has taken steps to address child labor in the country, including:

Implementation of laws and policies: Colombia has established regulations to protect children from child labor and to guarantee compulsory school attendance.

Assistance and awareness programs: Programs have been implemented to provide financial support to vulnerable families and raise awareness about the risks of child labor.

Child labor in Colombia continues to be a major challenge that affects the well-being and development of numerous children in the country. To eradicate this problem, it is crucial that the Government and society work together to address the underlying causes, provide access to quality education and protect the fundamental rights of children. Only through a comprehensive and sustained approach will it be possible to move towards a future in which all children in Colombia can grow up in a safe, healthy environment that is conducive to their development.