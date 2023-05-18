Home » The scuffle between Peter Manjarrés and a journalist over the defeat of Real Madrid
News

The scuffle between Peter Manjarrés and a journalist over the defeat of Real Madrid

by admin
The scuffle between Peter Manjarrés and a journalist over the defeat of Real Madrid

The Vallenato music singer Peter Manjarrés and the journalist Angélica Camacho, better known as ‘La Hinchada’, staged a scuffle on Twitter during the Champions League semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City, which left the latter with a place at the final of the European tournament after beating the ‘merengues’ 4-0.

Also read: “One more achievement for my career and my team”: Elder Dayán Díaz after winning the Nuestra Tierra Awards

Let it end quickly haha. They humiliated us. It’s good, Madrid buy players. As City did, a lot of payroll. Madrid does not have relief “was the initial trill of ‘Caballero del vallenato’, which the journalist did not like, causing a controversy on the social network.

How are you going to say that, do you know football? The good thing is the old tones ”, ‘La Hinchada’ replied to Peter, who did not hesitate to justify his previous trill: “My dear Angélica, City has a better payroll. It was what I wanted to say. What a pity if I don’t know football. I am a Madrid fan. But it’s already good. Madrid needs to reinforce the team”, he expressed, causing a new response from the sports journalist: “Ok here are those of us who know about football”.

Finally, and after several comments between the journalist, the singer and his followers, Peter Manjarrés tried to put an end to the controversy by clarifying his first trill once again and clarifying that everyone is free to express themselves and give their opinion on various topics.

See also  Treviso, a physiotherapist for the rehabilitation of premature babies

Don’t stop reading: How does it sound? Son of Martín Elías dared to sing ranchera

Please, let’s stop here. Football is very beautiful and today despite the fact that we lost, City deserve it, they played better. You don’t argue with a woman. I just wanted to respectfully explain that I love watching good football and we are free to express ourselves. Blessings to all“, wrote.

However, the discussion did not end there and the journalist continued to comment on football, the songs by Peter Manjarrés and showed her discontent with a trill in which the interpreter of ‘Tragao de ti’ boasted the number of followers on Twitter, which exceeds a million

You may also like

INDES announces that Alfa Karina Arrué was rescued

Carlos Vargas revealed how much money he earns...

жŷ ذóĿ׷_֤

EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 17/05/2023, 16:20...

The first documented kisses occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500...

In Aguachica, 12 minors were poisoned by an...

The course is set again

Nobody claims the body of Junior Roldán alias...

Minor injured in student fight at an educational...

The richness of biodiversity in Guangxi ranks third...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy