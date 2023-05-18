The scuffle between Peter Manjarrés and a journalist over the defeat of Real Madrid

The Vallenato music singer Peter Manjarrés and the journalist Angélica Camacho, better known as ‘La Hinchada’, staged a scuffle on Twitter during the Champions League semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City, which left the latter with a place at the final of the European tournament after beating the ‘merengues’ 4-0.

“Let it end quickly haha. They humiliated us. It’s good, Madrid buy players. As City did, a lot of payroll. Madrid does not have relief “was the initial trill of ‘Caballero del vallenato’, which the journalist did not like, causing a controversy on the social network.

Let it end quickly haha. They humiliated us. It’s already good, Madrid buy players. As City did, a lot of payroll. Madrid does not have relief. — petermanjarres (@PeterManjarres) May 17, 2023

“How are you going to say that, do you know football? The good thing is the old tones ”, ‘La Hinchada’ replied to Peter, who did not hesitate to justify his previous trill: “My dear Angélica, City has a better payroll. It was what I wanted to say. What a pity if I don’t know football. I am a Madrid fan. But it’s already good. Madrid needs to reinforce the team”, he expressed, causing a new response from the sports journalist: “Ok here are those of us who know about football”.

How are you going to say that, do you know football? The good thing is the old tones — ANGELICA CAMACHO (@byAngelicaC) May 17, 2023

Finally, and after several comments between the journalist, the singer and his followers, Peter Manjarrés tried to put an end to the controversy by clarifying his first trill once again and clarifying that everyone is free to express themselves and give their opinion on various topics.

“Please, let’s stop here. Football is very beautiful and today despite the fact that we lost, City deserve it, they played better. You don’t argue with a woman. I just wanted to respectfully explain that I love watching good football and we are free to express ourselves. Blessings to all“, wrote.

However, the discussion did not end there and the journalist continued to comment on football, the songs by Peter Manjarrés and showed her discontent with a trill in which the interpreter of ‘Tragao de ti’ boasted the number of followers on Twitter, which exceeds a million