The seal of the city of Udine goes to the shoemaker Onelio Chittaro

The seal of the city of Udine goes to the shoemaker Onelio Chittaro

An acknowledgment “for the contribution and service he continues to offer to the people of Udine”, still holding the reins of his shop in via Mazzini in hand. On the morning of Thursday 24 November, it was Mayor Pietro Fontanini who presented the seal of the city of Udine to Onelio Chittaro, a historic shoemaker and one of the most popular craftsmen of the Friulian capital. An honor «that moved me. And I must be thrilled given the welcome I’ve been given here. This recognition from the city honors me.” Having reached the milestone of 75, Onelio Chittaro still manages his laboratory «opened in 1966» and continues to work there to lend a hand to my son (Massimo) who is continuing the tradition.

