The picture is an aerial photo of the scene of the “11.21” fire accident in Anyang, Henan.Photo by Li Chaoqing

China News Service, Anyang, November 22 (Yang Dayong, Wang Yu, Li Chaoqing, Chenghang) The search and rescue work for the “11.21” fire accident in Anyang, Henan Province has basically ended. As of 10 am on November 22, a total of 38 people were killed 2 people from the joint), and the preliminary judgment is that the accident was caused by the illegal operation of the enterprise personnel, and the electric welding caused the fire.

At about 16:00 on November 21, a fire broke out in the workshop of Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd. in Anyang City, Henan Province. After the fire broke out, the local fire rescue team sent a total of 63 vehicles and 240 people to the scene to carry out fire fighting and rescue operations. At 0:00 on the 22nd, all the open fires at the scene were extinguished.

A reporter from Chinanews.com rushed to the scene and saw that the factory building where the incident occurred was severely burned, and the top part of the building collapsed. Near the scene of the incident, there were flowers sent by the families of the victims.

As of 10 a.m. on November 22, the search and rescue work for the “11.21” fire accident in Anyang was basically completed. After verification, 38 people were unfortunately killed (including 2 people who had lost contact before). At present, the aftermath of the victims and the comfort of their families are being carried out in an orderly manner. conduct. According to the preliminary judgment, the accident was caused by the illegal operation of the enterprise personnel, and the electric welding caused the fire.

On the 22nd, the Henan Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government held a provincial production safety video conference in Anyang, deeply learning the lessons of the “11.21” fire accident in Anyang, and comprehensively investigating existing problems and weak links. The meeting called for the comprehensive management of hidden dangers in key areas of fire protection in the province, the establishment of ledgers, and resolute elimination of hidden fire risks. It is necessary to comprehensively deepen the special management of production safety in various fields, carry out in-depth rectification and tackling of key areas, carry out strict law enforcement and supervision, draw inferences from one example, plug loopholes, resolutely prevent risks and keep the bottom line. It is necessary to strictly implement the responsibility for safety production, adhere to the iron face, iron rules, iron fist, and iron heart, firmly weave a chain of safety production responsibility, adhere to the “three managements and three musts”, and resolutely curb serious accidents with stricter systems and stricter measures. A catastrophic accident happened. (Finish)

