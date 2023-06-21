Home » The search continues for 3 missing fishermen off the coast of Aragua
The search continues for 3 missing fishermen off the coast of Aragua

Venezuelan authorities are searching for three fishermen who have disappeared since Saturday when the “delay” of their boat was reported, which set sail that same day from the coasts of Aragua state, the National Institute of Aquatic Spaces (INEA) reported on Tuesday. .

“The search for the vessel La Llovizna (…) and its three crew members, belonging to the Conppa (Councils of Fishermen, Fishermen, Fish Farmers and Fish Farmers) Choroní, which was reported delayed since last June 17, the date on which it set sail, continues. from the Puerto Colombia pier to the fishing site,” INEA said in a message posted on its account on Twitter.

He indicated that the search operations are carried out by air and also by sea, with the support of a ship from the Coast Guard Service of the Venezuelan Navy and the region’s own organized fishermen.

On May 13, the authorities located three other fishermen who had been reported missing for five days safe and sound off the coast of Aragua, after the boat in which they were sailing capsized on the coast of the state of La Guaira (north).

Earlier this month, relatives of 150 people who have disappeared since 2015 in 9 sailings off the Venezuelan coast demanded from the authorities an exhaustive investigation and justice in these cases, for which they blame criminal gangs dedicated to human trafficking.

The relatives, grouped in the National Committee of Families Victims of Disappearances and Trafficking on the coasts of Venezuela, assure that among the disappeared there are people who tried to migrate through the coasts and fishermen who went out to work.

