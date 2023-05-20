The search continues for the four brothers lost in the jungles of southern Colombia

The Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF) ensures that the search and location of Lesly, Soleiny, Tien Noriel and Cristin, who disappeared after the HK 2803 accident, continues. The humanitarian project, which they called “Operation Hope” brings together national government agencies and indigenous peoples.

A group of 35 men from the Special Forces joined the search, thus adding a total of about 150 people, including units from the Military Forces, the Colombian Air Force, the Aerocivil SAR group and other relief agencies.

Likewise, another 50 Special Forces Commandos, coming from Antioquia, traveled to San José del Guaviare to reinforce the efforts to locate the four minors who disappeared since last May 1st.

During the night of this Thursday and Friday, loudspeakers were carried out from helicopters of the National Army and the Colombian Air Force, seeking to guide the lost children. In addition, on land, the commandos use megaphones, whistles and other tactical elements to reinforce the tireless work of locating the four brothers.

In a statement, the ICBF highlighted the valuable participation and permanent support of the indigenous communities, who are actively involved in the search efforts, providing men and women on the ground, as well as relevant information that can contribute to the location of the children.

On the other hand, the Director General of the Institute, Astrid Cáceres, leads the Unified Command Post in Villavicencio, providing support to the families of missing minors.

From there, the necessary actions and procedures are coordinated to protect and restore their rights, as well as to provide care to the families of the three fatal victims of the accident.

A team of experts from the Technical Directorate for Accident Investigation of the Civil Aeronautics is collecting evidence to determine the causes of the aircraft accident, providing technical and professional support in the investigation.