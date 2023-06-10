The search continues for Wilson, a key in finding children in Guaviare

Following the astonishing rescue of four indigenous children who wandered in the Colombian jungle for 40 days, the Army announced Saturday that it is continuing the search for Wilson, a sniffer dog that participated in the feat and is now lost in thick vegetation.

“The search is not over. Our principle: we leave no one behind,” the institution said on its Twitter account.

“Soldiers continue operation to find Wilson,” he added in his tweet, accompanied by photos of the six-year-old Belgian Malinois.

The dog got lost in the Amazon jungle in the south of the country while tracking the four indigenous children aged 13, 9, 4 and one who survived the plane crash on May 1 and were located on Friday.

Wilson was key in the search operations as he found Cristín’s bottle in the middle of the vegetation, the youngest who turned one year old during the amazing journey through a habitat where jaguars, pumas, snakes and other predators roam.

The minors, weak but alive, were transferred to Bogotá, where they are hospitalized.

His mother, an indigenous leader and the pilot of the aircraft died in the accident.

According to the Army, “one of the hypotheses” about Wilson’s disappearance is that “due to the complexity of the terrain, the humidity, and the adverse weather conditions, he would have become disoriented.”