The Search for the Missing F-35 Fighter Plane Ends in Williamsburg County

The F-35 fighter plane that went missing after an incident at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina has been found in Williamsburg County, according to US media sources citing military forces aerial. The pilot ejected successfully and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities have urged community members to stay away from the area as the recovery team secures the debris field, according to a statement from Joint Base Charleston. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, and further details have not been provided to preserve the integrity of the investigation process.

The incident began with a viral video on social media showing the plane performing aerial maneuvers before smoke started billowing out, leading to the pilot’s ejection. The aircraft eventually crashed and was destroyed upon impact.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing plane involved two South Carolina lakes, Moultrie and Marion, where it was believed the jet might have crashed based on its trajectory and location. A South Carolina police helicopter joined the search as the weather improved.

The pilot of another F-35 fighter jet returned safely to Joint Base Charleston. Authorities have called for assistance from the community in locating the missing aircraft, and messages were posted online to gather any relevant information.

The pilots involved in the incident belong to Combat Training Squadron 501 and the Second Marine Air Division based in Beaufort, near the South Carolina coast.

As the investigation continues, authorities expressed gratitude to their mission partners, as well as local, county, and state authorities for their support during the search and recovery process.