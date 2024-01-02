The Searching Mothers of Sonora locate Mario, who was missing for 20 years | News from Mexico

“After 20 Years, Missing Man Found by Madres Buscadoras de Sonora Collective”

Hermosillo, Sonora.- The Madres Buscadoras de Sonora collective has achieved a remarkable feat by locating Mario Becerril López, a man who was reported as disappeared 20 years ago in the United States.

Mario, who vanished at the age of 27, was reported missing on August 13, 2023 in Ontario, California, and was finally found on December 28 near an international franchise, where he had been living for several years.

Ceci Patricia Flores Armenta, the leader of the collective, credited the success in locating Mario to the members of the group, who diligently take photographs of people in street situations and conduct searches in real life.

Before reuniting Mario with his relatives, the group took care of him and fulfilled his desire to go to the sea by taking him to Bahía de Kino.

With the support of the government of Sonora and the State Search Commission, Mario was transferred to Baja California. The public security forces of both states worked in coordination with the Search Commission to carry out the transfer to Tijuana and achieve family reunification.

After two decades, Mario was able to spend the New Year holidays with his loved ones, bringing hope and joy to all involved. The Madres Buscadoras de Sonora collective’s efforts have once again proven to be invaluable in reuniting missing individuals with their families.

